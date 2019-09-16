Federal Reserve Funds Illegal Immigration with Tax Dollars

The Federal Reserve itself offers a covert program catering specifically to illegal aliens, helping them send untaxed dollars back to their foreign countries. The losers are the American people, deeply in debt, and the winners are the foreign countries who are enriched by it. The program is called Directo Mexico.

It encourages illegal immigration.

We wrote about this in April and Michelle Malkin now has a new compendium describing this program and others that enable and fund illegal immigration. It’s you, the American taxpayer who funds them. The book is called Open Borders, Inc: Who’s Funding America’s Destruction?

Unfortunately, the media is not interested in it and this program operates covertly, aiding and abetting lawbreakers.

OUR OWN FEDERAL RESERVE HAS SUCH A PROGRAM

Uncle Sam facilitates the process with a program called “Directo a Mexico” (Direct to Mexico), launched by the Federal Reserve, the government agency that serves as the nation’s central bank, more than a decade ago.

Most of the untaxed, subsidized dollars flow through the Federal Reserve, the U.S. Banking Program.

A shocking record of $33.48 billion in remittances went to Mexico last year through a government program operated by the Federal Reserve, Judicial Watch reported.

Figures released by Mexico’s central bank show that 104 million transactions were executed in 2018, nearly six million more than the previous year.

Every year, about $150 billion in remittances are sent to foreign countries by illegal aliens and legal immigrants living in the U.S. This money is untaxed.

In other words, the U.S. government is mostly responsible for the billions in remittances to foreign countries that are sent by people breaking our laws.

Cartels must take advantage of this program.

GEORGE BUSH CONCOCTED THE IDEA

President George W. Bush conceived of the program to provide low-cost banking services to [illegal] aliens to help them get the money home.

This is not only encouraging illegal immigration, but it’s also a national security nightmare.

This is taxpayer-subsidized. The program was even marketed as the “best way to send money home” and the participating financial institutions get marketing material in Spanish to hand out at taxpayer expense! The materials do NOT distinguish legal from illegal migrants.

The Federal Reserve has admitted most of the Mexican nationals who make use of the program are in the country illegally.

THE PRESIDENT KNOWS ABOUT IT

The President knows about this and said he would stop it, using the savings to build the wall. In fact, his proposal was to create a rule that “no alien may wire money outside of the United States unless the alien first provides a document establishing his lawful presence in the United States.” The Federal Reserve’s “Directo a Mexico” has no such requirement as the commander-in-chief completes his first term.

For some unknown reason, he hasn’t done it.

In addition, there are over 400 lobbying groups for illegal aliens badgering our congresspeople. Our tax dollars are going to the illegal aliens through ‘charities’ funded by U.S. taxpayers. It’s an extensive network tying the Vatican itself to George Soros.

People on the right are being bought up by these people. For example, the Catholic Church is funding the caravans. My Pope has also expressed his joy over the Catholic Bishops who are attacking the President in his efforts to close our borders. These are our values now?

