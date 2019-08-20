Feds say keep your thermostat at 78 degrees when home, 82 when asleep

When it comes to central air conditioning, Energy Star recommends you keep your house temperature at 78 degrees when you are home and 85 degrees when you’re away for maximum efficiency. No cooler, they say.

While you’re sleeping, Energy Star wants you to keep the thermostat at 82 degrees.

Uh, no!

It was only a couple of years ago when Barack Obama was telling the developing nations in very hot Africa not to install air conditioning. The Democrats, in particular, want to control air conditioning and heat for the masses.

The federal program from the DOE and the EPA says you save 3% on your utility bill for every degree. They also want you to try keeping your windows open.

For now, it’s a recommendation. If Democrats get one-party rule as they hope, it will be a mandate. That’s how they roll.