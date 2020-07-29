Feds to gradually withdraw from downtown Portland

The Governor of Oregon Kate Brown announced that federal agents will engage in a “phased withdrawal” from the city’s downtown area starting Thursday.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said in a statement that he and Brown have reached a joint plan to end the “violent activity in Portland directed at federal properties and law enforcement officers.”

“That plan includes the robust presence of Oregon State Police in downtown Portland,” Wolf said. “State and local law enforcement will begin securing properties and streets, especially those surrounding federal properties that have been under nightly attack for the past two months.”

The police will coordinate with federal officers to ensure that all federal facilities remain “protected and secure.”

The police were banned from cooperating with federal law enforcement. They also were not allowed to use resources to protect downtown Portland. Wolf said he and the President will not tolerate violent criminal activity aimed at federal properties and law enforcement.

Brown keeps trying to pin the violence on the feds instead of Antifa but the facts prove her wrong. Antifa violence long preceded the presence of federal officers.

Last night was the 62nd night of violence, much of it aimed at the courthouse. Blaming this on police or federal officers is crazy.

Portland has fined the feds $500 an hour for erecting a fence around the federal courthouse without a permit. It’s just one more insane attack on our law enforcement.

Rioters have started multiple fires in downtown Portland. They are firing mortars at the courthouse as well. Federal officers have given at least six audio warnings to stop the criminal violent behavior. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/XMn69sB0qH — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 29, 2020