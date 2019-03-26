Female Obama Kamala Does Not Believe the Mueller Report Summary

The Mueller report was put together after two-plus years of intense investigation at a cost of $25 million dollars. That doesn’t phase Kamala Harris, the female Obama. She isn’t buying it and she is out and about trashing Mueller’s good friend and the current attorney general, Bill Barr.

USA Today figured out the expansiveness and thoroughness of the Mueller report by the numbers:

interviewed $25 million in posted costs as of February

Despite all that, Kamala feels she knows better and she isn’t buying it.

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell asked Harris what she thought about Barr’s memo regarding Mueller’s final report.

“I don’t have yet enough information to actually assess what is – whether what Barr did is appropriate or not, I can only assume though that it only took him two days to write a four-page summary of an investigation that was conducted over the course of two years and seemingly around the clock,” Harris said. “So, it calls into question the integrity of the document that he submitted, that four-page document, and the integrity of it in terms of whether or not it was comprehensive enough to give the American public a sense of what the investigation actually discovered, uncovered and involved.”

She apparently doesn’t realize he was briefed prior to this.

“For that reason, I strongly believe that in the interest of transparency and in the interest of the American public’s interest in knowing and right to know, that there should be full transparency, that the Mueller report should be made public, [and] that the underlying evidence should be available to Congress,” Harris added.

That’s the Democrat distraction — we need to see everything.

Horizontal Harris insists Bill Barr testify under oath. He is the Democrats’ new pinata.