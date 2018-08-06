‘Female Obama’ Likes Identity Politics But Wants You to Stop Calling It That

Senator Kamala Harris has a problem with the phrase “identity politics”. She wants to keep using the Marxist tactic but she doesn’t want anyone to call it what it is.

The “female Obama” said the term ‘identity politics’ is “a pejorative meant to minimize and marginalize issues that “define our identities as Americans.”

“I have a problem, guys, with that phrase, ‘identity politics,’” Harris said. “Because let’s be clear, when people say that, it’s a pejorative. That phrase is used to divide, and it is used to distract. Its purpose is to minimize and marginalize issues that impact all of us. It is used to try and shut us up.”

Actually, it’s not the term, its the concept that is a big negative.]

Harris told the audience that “the uncomfortable truth is” that “the folks who helped build the Democratic Party and have been the backbone of the Democratic Party have not always been given equal voice in the Democratic Party. And we need to deal with that.”

The leftists are bigots. All they do is put people in categories and make victims out of them. When they do that, they deprive them of their individual humanity, identity, and strength. They become a collective of pathetic victims.

Blacks and Hispanics aren’t like everyone else to them, they’re victims. Gays aren’t like everyone else, they’re pitiful victims.

People don’t want to shut Democrats up. They want Democrats to stop stigmatizing people and making victims out of them in the extreme. The people they categorize are people with the same hopes, dreams, goals as everyone else.

FULL RIGHTS FOR ILLEGAL ALIENS

Also, this senator sees no difference between people who come here legally and those who sneak in illegally, even criminals. She is an open borders/pro-criminal-illegal-alien politician. She conflates the two.

“And yes, we are talking about those issues and we won’t be shut up and we won’t be silenced!” Harris said.

“We won’t be silent about immigrant rights. We won’t be silent about a woman’s right to control her own body. We will not be silent about equal opportunity and equal justice under the law,” she said.

She proclaimed that “these issues they are trying to diminish and demean are the very issues that will define our identity as Americans.”

People overall don’t have a problem with legal immigration. They have a problem with ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, although she doesn’t.

By the way, killing the unborn to the moment of birth is a worthy topic for discussion and not necessarily a “woman’s right”.

Watch the snake yourself: