Feral Middle School Teens Run Wild in Vegas Stealing, Beating Up People

Mobs of as many as 60 middle school teens from a nearby school have been running wild through neighborhoods in Elkhorn and Fort Apache in Las Vegas. They jump people on the street and in cars, grabbing purses, throwing rocks, and breaking windows, Ammoland reports.

They are often 13-year olds. Children might as well be raised in the wild when you look at some of the parenting going on.

Watch this video as teens jump this innocent woman for no reason. She was hurt after the beating.

Citizens and the local Fox station have posted videos of the feral teens in action but nothing is done to control or punish them.

Fox 5 reports that as shocking as the video was to watch, neighbors said this is the new normal in their area.

The teens have been causing problems in the area for months. People know their names and they have videos. Police handcuff them but 10 minutes later, they are on the loose again.

Parents are just as useless. The victims went to the school with their evidence and were told they “will not be investigating”.

Mostly, these are property crimes but it’s only a matter of time before things get far more serious.

A store owner recently shot and killed a 13-year old invader who turned out to be unarmed. His family spent a fortune to get him the best attorneys and a lesser sentence. Soon he will be sued no doubt.

