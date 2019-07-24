FIERY! Dem Hatchetman Mueller Admits His Job Isn’t to Exonerate

Special counsel Robert Mueller is trying to convict President Trump of crimes he never found during his investigation. He is nervous, aged, confused, constantly asks for congressmen to repeat questions, sometimes more than once.

Rep. Ratcliffe brought out the fact in an impassioned statement told Mueller he is convicting the President, violating the rules of the Justice Department and ignoring the presumption of evidence. Keep in mind, the President has not been able to defend himself and has been deprived of due process.

“Which DOJ policy or principle sets forth a legal standard that an investigated person is not exonerated if their innocence from criminal conduct is not conclusively determined?” Ratcliffe asked more than once.

Mueller said there is none and tried to say this case was different but Ratcliffe made it clear that the President is not above the law but he is not below it and is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Ratcliffe said, “[In] the special counsel’s job [description], nowhere does it say that you were to conclusively determine Donald Trump’s innocence or that the special counsel report should determine whether to exonerate him. It’s not in any of the documents. It’s not in your appointment order. It’s not in special counsel regulations. It’s not in the OLC opinion. It’s not in the Justice Manual. And it’s not in the principles of federal prosecution.”

Ratcliffe added, “Nowhere do those words appear together because, respectfully, respectfully, director, it was not the special counsel’s job to conclusively Donald Trump’s innocence or to exonerate him because the bedrock principle of our justice system is a presumption of innocence. It exists for everyone. Everyone is entitled to it, including sitting presidents.”

The congressman argued that because there is a presumption of innocence each citizen is entitled to, it is “never, ever” the job of an investigator to “conclusively” determine that innocence.

In other words, the entire Part II of his report and parts of his Part I should never have been written.

Can you give me an example other than Donald Trump where the Justice Department determined that an investigated person was not exonerated because their innocence was not conclusively determined? Mueller cannot answer Rep. Ratcliffe's question.

When Rep. Chabot asked Mueller if his report was one-sided, Mueller said, astonishingly, that it’s not in his purview.