Fiery! Rude, Nasty, Biased Chris Wallace Tries to Batter Rudy Giuliani

Fox News’ far-left host Chris Wallace is showing his true self more and more. Calling the Green New Deal a “heck of a good idea” was a dead giveaway as to how far-left Wallace, a registered Democrat, actually is. His interviews of people on the right and left are not balanced. He leans very left. When he interviewed Rudy Giuliani this past Sunday, he abandoned all appearances of fairness.

THE RUDEST, MOST UNFAIR INTERVIEW YET

Wallace was at his rudest on Sunday interviewing Rudy Giuliani. When Rudy said the Mueller report found no obstruction, Wallace said, “That’s not true!” Wallace declared. “The Mueller report makes clear, especially on the issue of collusion — obstruction, rather, that he’s leaving it to Congress.”

Mueller didn’t pull the trigger because his report did not include PROOF of obstruction.

Wallace kept interrupting Rudy. He would not let Rudy finish an answer.

Wallace continued with that line and said Mueller didn’t exonerate Trump, opting to invite Congress to “look into” whether there was obstruction.

“You can’t exonerate,” Giuliani countered. “Exoneration means proving a negative.”

WALLACE GIVES UP ALL APPEARANCE OF BALANCE AND FAIRNESS

It was an absurd, nasty interview. Wallace wanted to be the only one to present his case, but Rudy was up to the challenge.

“Chris what you’re doing is you’re taking the Mueller report, which is a prosecutor’s version of what happened, you’re giving it full credit and you’re not giving me a chance to explain the other side, which is very very strong and was left out by the prosecutor,” Giuliani said.

“I think that’s unfair in a case of this magnitude not to tell the other side,” he added.

Rudy got to explain that McGahn gave three different versions of the alleged call to fire Mueller, and “it’s a very complex set of facts.” The President’s version is he didn’t want Mueller fired. He wanted Mueller’s conflicts investigated.

Rudy pointed out that a new special counsel would have been appointed anyway. The President was only worried about the conflicts.

Love the part when Rudy asks when “did Mueller become God.” Rudy pointed out that the President didn’t hammer hard drives or BleachBit like Hillary.

Wallace continually nitpicked and he was nasty. You have to hear it.

At the end of the clip, Rudy talked eloquently about due process.

Watch this fiery exchange and a nasty, rude Chris Wallace: