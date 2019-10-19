Film producer pays for protesters’ tickets at the NBA game in NY

Hundreds of activists attended an NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets wearing pro-Hong Kong shirts.

Film producer Andrew Duncan purchased 300 tickets to the Friday night game at New York City’s Barclays Center. Duncan provided the tickets to hundreds of activists willing to attend the game while wearing shirts that read, “Stand With Hong Kong.”

The protesters also wore black masks that resembled the masks that activists in Hong Kong wear during protests to protect themselves from tear gas used by police.

This is the latest protest after Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted out his support for Hong Kong ahead of the NBA’s preseason games in Shanghai.

After he tweeted, deleted the tweet, and apologized, several Red-China controlled-businesses pulled their sponsorships from the NBA. Commissioner Adam Silver patched up the rift somewhat and refused to give in on free speech or censure Mr. Morey.

The problem with the demands from China is that they can silence speech in their country, but not ours. They were telling us we had to abide by their rules on speech or they would withdraw the billions in funding for the NBA. That is one slippery slope.

2019-10-19#HongKongProtesters#NBA at New York, basketball fans wore Stand with Hong Kong T-shirts and shout slogans. pic.twitter.com/fahKISM5jN — Scorpian (@Scorpia32129356) October 19, 2019

1. Producer and activist Andrew Duncan bought 300 tickets to tonight’s Nets vs Raptors game and is hosting hundreds of Chinese pro-Democracy activists to protest the NBA. They’re all wearing “Stand With Hong Kong” t-shirts pic.twitter.com/pIcUwSLaPB — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 19, 2019

3. Pro-democracy protestors at the Nets game. All wearing “Stand With Hong Kong” t-shirts. pic.twitter.com/RcgVafQ9WN — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 19, 2019