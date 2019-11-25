Film ‘Richard Jewell’ portrays the media as “reckless, corrupt and immoral”

The media is taken aback by the new Clint Eastwood film about Richard Jewell which portrays the FBI and the media harshly.

Jewell was innocent and the media destroyed him. That’s a fact.

Eastwood’s latest film, ‘Richard Jewell’, “recalls how the FBI and media unfairly painted the portly security guard as the main suspect in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing,” Newsbusters noted.

One person was killed and another 111 were injured in the bombing.

Three days after the incident, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that security guard Richard Jewell, who found the backpack containing three pipe bombs and alerted police, had become the FBI’s main suspect.

This case was a horrific travesty.

Newsbusters cited a review from The Hollywood Reporter, saying that it “savages the mainstream press.”

The FBI also looks terrible. Having seen how some of these agents work, as in the case of Russia-Trump, it’s clear that they are not all the outstanding professionals we thought they were.

The Hollywood Reporter characterized the film as a “none-too-flattering look at the ‘media lynching’ of a sad-sack security guard the press decided was responsible for a deadly bombing at the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympic Games.”

The review also says the film, due out December 13, portrays the media as “reckless, corrupt and immoral.”

That is how I personally remember it too.

Watch the Trailer:

THE STORY

Clint Eastwood’s film Richard Jewell tells the story of the 1996 Summer Olympics security guard who first was hailed for saving lives after pipe bombs exploded at Centennial Olympic Park. Days later the FBI and the media accused him of planting them.

It was similar to what happens today when Americans are deprived of due process rights and the presumption of evidence.

At first, he was represented by inadequate counsel, but later, Lin Wood entered the case.

He was found innocent of staging the bombing and died of a heart attack in 2007.

Jewell found a backpack containing pipe bombs and evacuated people from the area before they exploded.

Jewell always maintained his innocence.

He told Vanity Fair. “I hope and pray that no one else is ever subjected to the pain and the ordeal that I have gone through,” Jewell said. “The authorities should keep in mind the rights of the citizens. I thank God it is ended and that you now know what I have known all along: I am an innocent man.”

The media also talked about his weight, called him a mama’s boy, and so on.

Jewell was found innocent of staging the bombing and regained his status as an American hero. He died after a heart attack in 2007.

LIN WOOD

His main attorney, Lin Wood, frequently remembers Richard Jewell and has tweeted about the story.

As I have done on many days since his untimely death in August of 2007, I find myself today thinking about Richard Jewell and his courage. Richard continues to inspire me to fight for truth and justice. https://t.co/l6azwOjX1A — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) October 11, 2019

On about 56 seconds, Richard Jewell says the Justice Department cannot be trusted to investigate itself.

