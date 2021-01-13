Finally some good news! CNN Airport’s canned after 30 years

Finally! Some good news. There will be no more force-feeding of CNN fake news at airports due to the effect COV has had on the airports. The offensive station had a lock on the airport TVs for thirty years.

CNN Airport — a long-running out-of-home media operation that became a constant for people flying — is shutting down. It’s the victim of shifts in consumer behavior that are changing dramatically, The Hill reported.

CNN said the operation would close as of March 31.

“The steep decline in airport traffic because of COVID-19, coupled with all of the new ways that people are consuming content on their personal devices, has lessened the need for the CNN Airport Network and we had to make the very difficult decision to end its operation,” the AT&T unit said in a statement.

This is the second CNN operation to be shuttered in the past five months. The company scuttled its Great Big Story video unit in September.

That’s good news too.

PEOPLE DON’T HAVE TO WATCH IT ANY LONGER AND DON’T

Over the years, airport executives began to notice travelers were using airport Wi-Fi connections to stream video choices of their own. Suddenly, a captive audience was freed, Variety reported.

“Having to say goodbye to such a beloved brand is not easy,” said Jeff Zucker, CNN Worldwide’s president, in a statement. “I want to thank our friends and colleagues who have contributed to its success and to celebrate the fact that for 30 years, the CNN Airport Network has kept millions of domestic travelers informed. It also became an iconic part of the traveling experience in this country. I am sure most of us have a story to tell about which airport we were at when we first learned of a major news event. Be proud that we had a hand in sharing some incredible stories with many millions of people over the past three decades.”

Zucker is a creep. CNN’s fake news. Comcast is the disgusting, far-left company that owns it.

Jeff Zucker has notified CNN staff that “the CNN Airport Network will end operations as of March 31.” “The steep decline in airport traffic because of COVID-19, coupled with all the new ways that people are consuming content on their personal devices, has lessened the need…” pic.twitter.com/9se3oCw1gr — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 12, 2021

