Fired Secretary Spencer publishes his letter of forced resignation

Defense Secretary Mark Esper fired Navy Secretary Richard Spencer after a disagreement with the President over the handling of the case of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher.

President Trump made it clear that he was displeased with the way the Navy handled the Eddie Gallagher case.

He also didn’t like the large cost overruns.

The President has chosen a replacement for the Navy Secretary. He will appoint the Ambassador to Norway Ken Brathwaite to the post.

I was not pleased with the way that Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s trial was handled by the Navy. He was treated very badly but, despite this, was completely exonerated on all major charges. I then restored Eddie’s rank. Likewise, large cost overruns from past administration’s….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2019

….honors that he has earned, including his Trident Pin. Admiral and now Ambassador to Norway Ken Braithwaite will be nominated by me to be the new Secretary of the Navy. A man of great achievement and success, I know Ken will do an outstanding job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2019

Spencer allowed the review of Eddie Gallagher’s status as a Navy SEAL to move ahead after saying publicly that he didn’t regard the President’s tweet as an order.

Outgoing Secretary Spencer responded to his termination with a letter saying that he disagreed with the president on what constitutes the “key principle of good order and discipline,” adding that he could not “in good conscience” obey Trump’s order with regard to Gallagher.

Prior to his dismissal, Spencer tried to work a side deal with the President to let Eddie Gallagher keep his Trident Pin while saying something different publicly. He didn’t bother to mention that to his boss, the Defense Secretary. His actions were not all that impressive.

Outgoing Secretary of the Navy Spencer’s acknowledgment-of-termination letter says that he “cannot in good conscience” obey an order he believes “violates the sacred oath“ he took & that he and POTUS disagree on the “key principle of good order and discipline” pic.twitter.com/EZ8YPM7M0L — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 24, 2019