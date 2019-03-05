Fireworks! Dan Bongino Blows Up at Leftist Hack Leo Terrell

Leftist civil rights lawyer Leo Terrell appeared with Dan Bongino and Star Parker on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” on Monday night. It blew up at one point with Dan Bongino calling Terrell a “liar.” That came after Terrell told both Bongino and Parker they were “afraid” of Trump.

Bongino said what really frightens him are “idiots.”

“I’m afraid of idiots, and that’s why I hate going on the air with guys like you!” he finally shot out after Terrell blathered about Trump and his supporters being racists.

Terrell brought up Charlottesville, claiming it showed the President’s racism because Trump said that there were some good people on both sides. It is true that not everyone at that rally was KKK or a Nazi, but almost everyone on the other side was either Antifa or Black Lives Matter. The Antifa and BLM came to beat up the marchers of Unite the Right. The entire event was brought about willfully by the police chief who promoted the event and then had police stand down.

Terrell is very frustrating. He will tell any lie for his ideology and his agenda. Bongino finally had enough. Star Parker was great too. She gently told him what the President’s racism was really about.

Watch: