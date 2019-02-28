Fireworks on The Five! Gutfeld Threatens to Throw Juan Off the Set

“The Five” co-hosts, Greg Gutfeld and Juan Williams got into a fiery exchange this evening, leading Gutfeld to explode and threaten to throw Juan off the set.

After the hearing ended, the panel discussed Michael Cohen’s testimony and the hush money paid to Stormy Daniels.

When co-host Dana Perino began to argue that the checks were not a violation of campaign finance laws, illogical Juan Williams interrupted to make one of his idiotic arguments.

Greg Gutfeld told Williams to let others have an opportunity to speak.

Williams asked if he was going to be allowed to finish.

Gutfeld told him, “No, because you’re always finishing. There’s somebody sitting here who hasn’t said a damn word!”

That’s when Williams told Gutfeld he was “so deep in the bunker.”

Gutfeld told him to shut up.

“Oh, shut up, Juan! I’m in nobody’s bunker! Enough with your bunker…” Gutfeld said. “I’m trying to be polite to someone on the panel here, which you won’t do—which you won’t do!”

Later, the panel discussed Roger Stone and Williams told Watters he was “blind” and was in the bunker with Greg.

Gutfeld blew: “You know, if you say that again, I’m gonna throw you off the set!” Gutfeld tied the word “bunker” to Hitler.

“Because you know what ‘the bunker’ means? What you’re intimating, is that who’s in the bunker? Adolph Hitler. Correct?”

Williams denied that was his meaning.

Juan probably didn’t mean that, but who knows. He’s so annoying and he kept interrupting everyone. Someone, please, throw him off the set. He makes the show unwatchable. Juan makes little sense and gets his facts wrong.

Watch the fireworks: