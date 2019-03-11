Fireworks! Tucker Said Bad Words on Bubba the Love Sponge Show in 2007

Media Matters is on a spree to get Fox News’ hosts Judge Jeanine Pirro and Tucker Carlson fired. They are feigning OUTRAGE over Tucker’s comments to a shock jock between 2006 and 2011. They’re also horrified by a question the Judge asked.

The truth is that the left is not outraged at all. It’s just an attack. It’s the game they play.

Raise your hand if you cried yourself to sleep last night because Tucker Carlson said a bad word on the Bubba the Love Sponge show in 2007 ~ Matt Walsh

THE LEFT HOPES TO DESTROY TUCKER

Tucker made some crass comments/jokes to a shock jock years ago. He was expected to shock. That’s what they do on those shows.

The Soros-Brock outlet Media Matters, whose only objective is to destroy the right and the Fox News channel, was joyful over securing the audio of some exchanges on the show, Bubba the Love Sponge. The show’s popular radio host is Todd Alan Clem.

During various shows, Media Matters says Carlson made misogynistic remarks about some celebrities and appeared to defend Warren Jeffs, the religious leader who had been placed on the FBI’s most-wanted fugitive list on charges he had arranged marriages between his adult male followers and underage girls.

Tucker responds

Tucker said he will respond on his show this evening. He also posted this:

What Tucker is referring to is the First Amendment and the right to free speech which the left thinks should be amended to exclude the right. That is what political correctness is all about.

The left is on a full media assault, feigning shock, dismay, outrage, all the usual.

As Paul Joseph Watson said, “The same people who doxx, harass, demonize and demean children on a routine basis are telling us to be outraged about jokes from the mid-2000s as an excuse to get Tucker Carlson off the air. I’ll pass.”

Me too. I DON’T CARE!

Digging up old clips and trying to hang someone with them is WRONG! I’m outraged that they’re outraged.

Media Matters didn’t bother to mention that Tucker Carlson said these things on Howard Stern 101 on Sirius satellite, which is exempt from FCC regulations. If you don’t like the crass dialogue on that, you turn it off.

How about this: Kamala Harris pushed the Kavanaugh hoax and the Smollett hoax. Omar’s an anti-Semite. AOC, Omar, Pressley, Jayapal and a few others want to overturn our government. Let’s hear more about the left’s outrage over that. Oh, wait, they’re not outraged because it’s their agenda.

This has little to do with their the comments and has everything to do with getting Tucker off the air, making the producers fearful, curtailing discussion, and shutting down speech the left doesn’t like.

Don’t give in

We have some choice words for the left. We’re done. We don’t care. Shut the hell up. Tucker should NOT apologize.

Erick Erickson said, “The Tucker Carlson audio is from more than a decade ago. Good for him for not giving in to the perpetual outrage machine, particularly the progressive horde that’s just trying to score cheap points.”

Where were these lefties when James Gunn was laughing up pedophilia?

The SJW mob wants advertisers frightened enough to pull out

The leftist trolls funded by leftist groups and with no real followers want the advertisers tormented until they pull out of his show.

WOW. This is damning. How can any of his remaining advertisers continue to pay for this man’s opinions? https://t.co/6r1NeQbzRW — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) March 10, 2019

The creepy porn lawyer Michael Avenatti was out virtue signaling. What a joke.

Would any advertiser on @foxnews permit their CEO or other executive officers to behave like dirtbag @TuckerCarlson? The answer is “NO.” If they do not demand his firing NOW, they are condoning his conduct. It is time for him to be fired – immediately. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 11, 2019

Here’s another troll:

No surprise that Tucker Carlson follows the Trump mold of (1) outright lying about what happened (2) refusing to apologize and (3) using the whole thing to divert more attention to himself. Fox News is unlikely to care. The question is if his advertisers care. https://t.co/N3EmhQSnUu — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) March 11, 2019

And an anti-free speech teacher added her two cents. Is she calling for Howard Stern’s firing? He has said far worse.

I’m not retweeting the Tucker Carlson audio tape because it’s so over the top offensive, but how he still has a job tomorrow…I have no idea. And if advertisers don’t drop him, never buy from them. — Julie Wilcox WX (@JulieWilcoxWX) March 11, 2019

THEN THERE’S THE JUDGE

As for the Judge, she asked if people thought Ilhan Omar’s hijab, along with her anti-semitism points to her following sharia law which is in direct opposition to the Constitution.

It was only a question.

Omar did swear in on a giant Quran, and Islam is not typical as religions go when sharia is taken into account since it is also a social and political system, not just a religion.

Omar also insisted on wearing her hijab into Congress.

Muslim Fox News producer Hufsa Khan was irate, writing on Twitter, “[Judge Jeanine] can you stop spreading this false narrative that somehow Muslims hate America or women who wear a hijab aren’t American enough? You have Muslims working at the same network you do, including myself. K thx.”

Judge Jeanine didn’t appear to mean it the way Ms. Khan interpreted it.

Brian Stelter of Unreliable Sources did some virtue signaling. He would like to see the competition, Fox News, lose all their popular hosts. Shocker!

CNN’s Brian Stelter asks why FNC anchors aren’t quitting over Jeanine Pirro’s comments: “Where are the news anchors on Fox saying I don’t want to work in this kind of place?” pic.twitter.com/MrQi9wOAN1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 11, 2019