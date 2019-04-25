Fireworks with Jesse & Juan! Juan wants Trump fired for thought crimes

Jesse Waters wanted Juan Williams to tell the audience of The Five what President Trump did to warrant impeachment.

The things Democrats are talking about are “threats to democracy,” but that won’t fly said Watters.

Prevaricating Juan claimed he obstructed justice.

“That’s not what we’re talking about,” Williams responded.

“What are we talking about?” asked Watters. “What’s the crime?”

“Obstruction of justice,” said Williams. “… he tried to tell Don McGahn — and this is the point of great concern right now — he told McGahn to fire Mueller.”

“But he didn’t fire Mueller,” said Watters.

“No, McGahn apparently disobeyed his order. Now, Trump says nobody disobeys his order,” Williams said.

“So, wanting to fire someone, which he has every right to do under Article Two, wanting to fire someone is obstruction of justice? … Juan, ‘wanting’ is a crime?”

JUAN WANTS HIM CONVICTED FOR A THOUGHT CRIME!

Williams said, “He calls up his lawyer, Don McGahn, and tells him to have the Attorney General fire Mueller because of conflict of interest when there was no such thing going on. And McGahn saves him, because it would’ve been an absolute fiasco.”

“How is he obstructing?”

“Even The Wall Street Journal this morning just said, they believe McGahn,” Williams said. “Now Trump is saying McGahn is not telling the truth. They say, you know what, Trump lies just so much and it undermines his own credibility in so many ways. That’s The Wall Street Journal editorial page this morning. But let me say there’s so many instances like this. Greg says things are going great. Forget about normal Republican positions on things like lowering the deficit or not having all these trade tariffs, or not undermining democracy.”

Williams wants Trump impeached for thought crimes and because he doesn’t like his agenda. Juan didn’t give a hoot about the debt when Obama was running it up. And the tariffs are temporary to get a deal. So, there you have it.

This morning, Trump denied every telling McGahn to fire Mueller. Perhaps it was a misunderstanding. He sent out three tweets making his case.

In his first tweet, Trump writes: “As has been incorrectly reported by the Fake News Media, I never told then White House Counsel Don McGahn to fire Robert Mueller, even though I had the legal right to do so. If I wanted to fire Mueller, I didn’t need McGahn to do it, I could have done it myself. Nevertheless,….”

Second tweet: “….Mueller was NOT fired and was respectfully allowed to finish his work on what I, and many others, say was an illegal investigation (there was no crime), headed by a Trump hater who was highly conflicted, and a group of 18 VERY ANGRY Democrats. DRAIN THE SWAMP!”

Third tweet: “…..Despite the fact that the Mueller Report was “composed” by Trump Haters and Angry Democrats, who had unlimited funds and human resources, the end result was No Collusion, No Obstruction. Amazing!”