Fissure between Dems who are socialists & Dems who pretend they’re not

The Center for American Progress (CAP) and Think Progress (CAP’s political action wing) are indelibly linked together and to the Clintons through funding, origins, like goals and tactics. They’re tied by blood as smear machines knocking off candidates as they decide who will be President by any means necessary.

Bernie Sanders is in their sights.

The New York Times mysteriously obtained a letter that Bernie Sanders sent CAP and TP accusing them of orchestrating attacks on him and two other 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, Elizabeth Warren, and Cory Booker. He wants it to stop as he insists they are dividing the party and lessening Democrat chances of winning in 2020.

He writes:

“Center for American Progress leader Neera Tanden repeatedly calls for unity while simultaneously maligning my staff and supporters and belittling progressive ideas,” Sanders wrote, adding: “I and other Democratic candidates are running campaigns based on principles and ideas and not engaging in mudslinging or personal attacks on each other. Meanwhile, the Center for American Progress is using its resources to smear Senator Booker, Senator Warren, and myself, among others. This is hardly the way to build unity, or to win the general election.”

“This counterproductive negative campaigning needs to stop,” he said.

It’s not that CAP and TP are any less left, it’s that they believe the country will more likely vote for the candidate who is less honest about how left they are and appears more mainstream.

Nancy Pelosi wants Americans to believe the Democrat Party rejects socialism as an economic system, and she says she does. You can believe her or not (we don’t), but the bulk of the Democratic leadership doesn’t think they will win demanding socialism. They prefer an incremental path to one party control.

According to the Times article, Bernie’s fundraising off it. He sent emails out headlined, “We are under attack.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT BERNIE

Think Progress recently suggested Bernie was a hypocrite for complaining about income inequality while he himself is a millionaire.

Bernie believes that Neera Tanden (CAP’s head) is the leader of the anti-Trump resistance while trying to harness Bernie’s backers.

That’s probably true.

Bernie noted articles about Elizabeth Warren and her claims of Native American heritage and one undermining a bill Cory Booker co-wrote with Bernie.

Sanders put that in for credibility’s sake so he doesn’t look like the only angry red diaper baby out there who are being treated unfairly.

CAP says nothing about Kamala Harris who made nearly $1.9 million in household income in 2018. Nor do they criticize Uncle Joe for “raking in millions.” He has a $2.7 million vacation home, charges more than $100,000 per speaking appearance, and a book is coming.

Bernie can’t compete with them, yet he’s getting pummeled for his millionaire status.

They all need to redistribute their money over middle-class levels to the poor if they insist on pushing their socialist values – we’re just sayin’.

The party is divided despite what they want people to think. It’s not likely the angry Clinton fans will vote for Bernie and that’s a sticking point so the goal is to quickly dispatch him.