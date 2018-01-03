Five Biggest Immigration Lies of Globalist Politicians! It’s Not Pretty!

The truth about illegal immigration has been kept from the American public until now. The truth is that illegal immigrants/aliens are committing crimes way in excess of their proportional representation in our society and sanctuary cities present a public safety and national security threat. Obama did not deport more aliens than any other president and illegal alien victims of crime can stay in the country without a sanctuary region to protect them.

Lie #1: Former President Obama Deported More Aliens

Liberals have recently returned to making the “false statement that former president Obama deported more aliens than other president. This is a total lie,” says one former border agent, Robert Trent, in an email to me. “Obama is the very first president to cite ‘voluntary returns’ to Mexico as deportations. Voluntary return is mostly used for Mexicans without criminal histories, and either no record, or no more than a couple of former voluntary returns within a year,” Mr. Trent states.

He continues, “deportation’ under the Immigration Act refers to a formal judicial proceeding which results in an ‘Order of Removal’.”

As Barack Obama said more than once, “words matter” and liberals are highly effective in using words, but sometimes they use them to obfuscate the truth.

It hardly stops there.

Lie #2: Illegal Aliens commit fewer crimes

President Trump issued an Executive Order on Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States which now requires the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to collect relevant data and provide quarterly reports on data collection efforts.

Americans need to be told the truth.

The truth is that of the total of 94% of confirmed aliens in DoJ custody are here illegally. It doesn’t include those who are in state and local prisons because they aren’t routinely reported, yet they account for about 90% of the total U.S. incarcerated population.

Michael Cutler, writing for Frontpage Magazine, has twice reported about a congressional hearing on the topic, “The Real Victims of a Reckless and Lawless Immigration Policy: Families and Survivors Speak Out on the Real Cost of This Administration’s Policies.”

He quoted a statement from Trey Gowdy during the hearing that drives the point home. “More illegal immigrants convicted of crimes are at large in the U.S. than the population of Pittsburgh.”

At that same hearing, Michael Cutler writes, Congressman Lamar Smith noted that although it has been estimated that illegal aliens account for about 3% of the U.S. population, they account for 30% of all murders — making illegal aliens 10 times more likely to commit murder than anyone else.

These honest assessments, along with the newly released statistics, immediately puts the globalist lies in the forefront.

Lie #3: It’s an insult to call people here illegally, ‘illegal aliens’

The term ‘undocumented immigrant’ is an example of using words to manipulate the populace. It’s euphemistic and meant to conceal the fact that they are illegal aliens breaking our laws.

You know who invented the term? It was Jimmy Carter who did that and he was one of our most unsuccessful presidents.

‘DREAMers’ is another term meant to conceal the fact that giving amnesty to people who were brought here while in their youth is an open border policy. The DREAMers have not been properly vetted and giving the okay to people here illegally to bring ‘children’ in so they can serve as anchor babies is another way to erase our borders as the globalists want.

Currently, we have 1.9 million DREAMers that we know of and only half signed up for temporary asylum. Why?

DREAMers can apply for visas now and stay without this amnesty law based on the laws on the books. We don’t need to enshrine the concept into law!

To get back to Carter, as Michael Cutler writes, Carter “demanded that all INS employees substitute the term ‘immigrant’ for the term ‘alien’ even though the term alien is an integral part of the immigration laws of the United States and is defined by the Immigration and Nationality Act simply as ‘Any person, not a citizen or national of the United States’…Here is a bit of clarity: the difference between an illegal alien and an immigrant is compared to the difference between a burglar and a houseguest.”

It’s a lie and it’s meant to manipulate. People here illegally are foreigners aka aliens, period.

Lie #4: Sanctuary cities protect victims and people who only want a better life

The sanctuary cities are protecting criminals and people who come here for welfare. They even protect terrorists. Chief of Staff John Kelly once headed South Com and as commander, he said, America is vulnerable to attack by Islamic extremists from a southern flank – south of our borders.

US Southern Command chief General John Kelly oversaw security in the Caribbean Sea and all lands south of Mexico.

The Marine general said in February 2016 that open borders are an existential threat to our national security:

“In regards to the drug trade, murder rates and terrorist activity brewing in Central America, Kelly says, the waves of Latin Americans sweeping through Mexico and illegally into Texas presents a threat to the U.S. every bit as serious as Iran or North Korea.”

“In comparison to other global threats, the near collapse of societies in [this] hemisphere with the associated drug and [illegal immigrant] flow are frequently viewed to be of low importance,” Kelly said in an interview with Defense One. “Many argue these threats are not existential and do not challenge our national security. I disagree.”

Isn’t that simply common sense?

One of the biggest lies told by the globalists in sanctuary cities is that they have to provide protection to those who are victims of crimes. Forgetting the fact that the people they protect are mostly committing the crimes and there are laws to keep victims here. We don’t need a sanctuary city to do it.

Mr. Cutler writes, “In reality, visas are available for illegal alien crime victims that would enable them to remain in the U.S. if they cooperate with police in identifying the criminals. Other visas are also available for illegal aliens who, although not the victims of crimes, nevertheless provide actionable intelligence to law enforcement to combat criminals and terrorists and the organizations to which they may belong.”

He continues, “Throughout my career with the INS one of my key areas of responsibility was to use my authority as an INS agent to cultivate informants and cooperating witnesses within ethnic immigrant communities to assist in criminal investigations on the local, state and federal levels.”

Mr. Cutler than asks why, if the globalists are all so concerned about the illegal people here, why don’t they tell them about these visas that are available to them as victims or as long-term residents?

Lie #5: Getting them out of the shadows

Finally, the former INS representative to the Unified Intelligence Division of the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) states that another lie is immigration reform will get people out of the shadows.

It actually allows unscrupulous people to acquire new identities if their biometrics aren’t on file.

The truth is we don’t need new laws, we need a commitment to enforce the ones we have.

The best thing President Trump has done and for which he is vilified -is he has told us the truth.

I urge people to read Mr. Cutler’s article on this link. It’s enlightening.