Flake’s back! Says Republican senators are on trial with the President

FLAKE HASN’T CHANGED

Totally irrelevant Jeff Flake, former Senator Flake, blasted the President and supporters in a new op-ed. He’s not someone that anyone will listen to since he had an 18% approval rating in his own state of Arizona when he left office. Just the same, he doesn’t ever quite go away for some reason, although few want him around.

Jeff Flake talks down to anyone who disagrees with him.

The former Arizona senator said in the op-ed that Senate Republicans are on trial along with the President. In the piece, he told the senators to “put country over party” during President Trump’s impeachment trial in the senate.

“President Trump is on trial. But in a very real sense, so are you. And so is the political party to which we belong,” Flake wrote.

“What if President Barack Obama had engaged in precisely the same behavior?” Flake said. “You would have understood with striking clarity the threat it posed, and you would have known exactly what to do.”

Is he kidding? Obama oversaw bribery and quid pro quo to get Obamacare passed and sent more than one billion dollars in cash and gold to Iran in the dead of night knowing at least some of it would be used for terrorism.

Sanctimonious Jeff went to the pages of The Washington Post to preach to Republicans to “save their souls” as AZCentral suggested.

It’s a nasty piece but he seems to believe it. He condemns Republicans and Trump followers for supporting the President. Flake believes he’s right, has the answers, and Trump’s supporters are wrong.