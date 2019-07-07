FLASHBACK! Biden lied about playing varsity football at Iowa University

During a campaign stop in Athens, Ohio, in October 2012, Vice President Joe Biden said the last time he was in the town, playing against the Ohio University football team in 1963, he almost got arrested for walking into a girls’ dormitory.

Biden was then accused of lying about being a player. The Gateway Pundit wrote that Biden’s version was untrue. In a story titled “The Longest Yarn,” the website reported that an examination of old school yearbooks debunks Biden’s story, because he is not listed as playing football in any of the years he attended (1961-65). It also cited a Biden interview in a 1984 Delaware yearbook in which he mentioned playing intramural football (flag football) — but nothing about playing intercollegiate tackle football.

In a post titled “Win One For The Fibber,” detailed the Sept. 8 campaign-stop speech in which he recalled visiting Ohio University that day in 1963 because “my football team, the University of Delaware, came to avenge a loss.”

“I came, I was a football player,” Biden said. “I came here in 1963, and I had to go back, I just double checked my memory – you know, you get my age and you’re not so sure of it, you know, your glory days look more glorious than they really were and all that, so we went back on the Internet and I just want you to know, I came here in October 1963, and we beat you Bobcats 29-12.”

In the CBS snippet above, Biden seems to verbally bury the word “player” as he speaks.

The score was correct, but Breitbart says it checked yearbooks and Internet database, and Biden played no part on the field. In fact, it pointed out that in Biden’s own memoir, “Promises To Keep: On Life And Politics,” he wrote that he gave up playing football before the season even started.

NBC News wrote that Biden told the same story on a 2008 campaign stop, declaring to the crowd, “I went to the University of Delaware, and we came out here to play Ohio University.” Biden’s press secretary, Kendra Barkoff, emailed The Huffington Post a quote from then-assistant Delaware coach Tubby Raymond reading, “He was on the team!”

However, The school’s sports information department told HuffPo that he played briefly on the freshman team in 1961. However, he never played varsity football at Delaware and did not play in the 1963 game at Ohio University.