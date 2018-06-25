Florida AG Assaulted by Three Democrats Saturday Night

Florida Attorney General Pam Biondi spoke with Ainsley Earhardt on Fox & Friends Monday to describe being assaulted by the hard-left Democrats at a movie theater on Saturday.
Ms. Biondi is often a target of the violent Democrats.
She was verbally assaulted, threatened and one guy spat at her.
The attorney general said, “three huge guys” came up to her and started screaming at her and cursing her an inch from her face. The violent leftists then turned on her boyfriend and tried to provoke him.
One of the men spat on her while he was screaming. She wasn’t sure if it was intentional or spittle. What brave men attacking a woman and her date.
With this literal “War on Women” maybe Republican women should begin Krav ‘Maga’ training.
Since Pam Bondi was to be on Hannity I though I’d see how it went, especially considering the circumstances. What IS it with Hannity. There isn’t a Single woman that goes on his show that he doesn’t incessantly interrupt them. I’ve noticed it’s much much worse when it comes to women. What, does he not get a word in edgewise at home. The Only person he does NOT do this to is Mark Levin, and that is because Levin doesn’t put up with it and just keeps on talking. Someone really needs to call him out on his rude behavior to nearly all his guests. What’s the point of having someone on and NOT listening. He’s become SO overbearing that I cannot stand even listening to him anymore.
It is annoying. O’Reilly always did too much of that too.
Why is the CNN hidding all of the real news for every one to no what has happen and what is happening in the US
Ideology? Hate?