Flynn 302s released, sure looks like he didn’t do anything wrong

This doesn’t seem to waiver from the redacted version and it’s hard to see anything wrong here. Michael Flynn appears to be very forthright.

Joe Pientka and Peter Strzok conducted the interview.

Flynn mentions during the interview is the prior administration didn’t have any relationships with other countries.

If anyone lies, it’s probably the FBI. Flynn was afraid the FBI would come after his family so he agreed to say he lied.

The left is already trying to make his dealings sound nefarious, but they sound more commonplace than nefarious. Some were concerned that he wasn’t consulting with Obama, but why in the world would he? He was a lame duck and he was out to get the new administration. His day was done, or it should have been.

Michael Flynn has fired the lawyers who cut the plea deal for him and he’s hired some high-powered attorneys.

Flynn's attorneys, Rob Kelner, and Steve Anthony said in a court filing Thursday morning their longtime client was "terminating" them, and that he has already found new legal representation. The new attorney is said to be someone whose name we would immediately recognize. The Democrat MSM is tying the change of lawyers to the release of a phone conversation transcript between his lawyers and the President's attorneys. The left wants people to believe the Trump attorney was obstructing justice, but he clearly states he doesn't want any confidential information, so what's the problem? The change in attorneys could be tied to that call, or it could be that Flynn has decided to fight. I just hope it's not that Hillary lawyer, Lanny Davis. It could also be a matter of costs. Other rumors say he's had enough of them. In any case, Judge Sullivan who is hearing the case denied the request. The interview took place on January 24, 2017. The report was written on Jan 24th, 2017. View this document on Scribd New Spygate documents are coming out and that should be interesting. Here we go @GeorgePapa19 as some we know likes to say "we'll see what happens"… @GenFlynn @lofly727 @BarbaraRedgate @flynn_neill @GoJackFlynn https://t.co/lv4XKuB8kf — Joseph J. Flynn ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@JosephJFlynn1) June 3, 2019