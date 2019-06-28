The second 2020 Democratic presidential debate on Thursday quickly devolved into a chaotic mess with people talking over one another until Kamala Harris shut it down. She called it a “food fight.”

Crazy California Rep. Eric Swalwell started it off by insulting former Vice President Joe Biden’s age, basically telling him to get lost.

“I was 6 years old when a presidential candidate came to the California Democratic convention and said it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans,” Swalwell said, noting that the candidate was Biden and that the moment was 32 years ago.

“Pass the torch,” Swalwell said. “If we are going to solve climate chaos, pass the torch. If we want to end gun violence and solve student debt, pass the torch.”

Sleepy Joe insisted,“I’m still holding on to that torch. I want to make it clear,” he responded.

Then it broke out into a free-for-all. The candidates started arguing about the generational gap. Apparently, Democrats haven't adopted the aging Americans as one of their special interest groups yet. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders sympathized with Biden and said, "As part of Joe's generation …" Everyone else was hard to understand. It was crazy chaos. The cross-talk ended when Harris said: "Hey guys, you know what, America does not want a food fight, they want to know how we put food on their table." That line, trite as it was, was the line of the night.