Football Legend Jim Brown Is Asked If Donald Trump Is a Racist

Football legend Jim Brown was interviewed by Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Tuesday morning. He addressed the problems in the black community and he answered the question of whether he views Donald Trump as a racist.

Brown was asked if Trump was producing for the black community. He immediately explained that it’s not just Trump’s job to produce for the black community.

“The black community – and I’m a part of the black community – has a responsibility regardless of what the president does. And if you have a homicide rate within your black community, it is not the president that’s created that homicide rate, it’s the black community itself that needs to address it,” the 82-year-old told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade.

“So I don’t want to just put everything on him. And I’m sorry to say that the black community is not doing what we should do, and that includes myself. I can work harder, I can donate more money, I can go more places. But we have to be able to, as citizens, bring something that the president can join forces with and triple the effectiveness of it,” he said.

Kilmeade asked Brown directly if, after having known Trump before and after becoming president, he considers him to be a racist.

“Of course not. You know, is America racist? Of course not,” Brown replied. “The mass oppression, the advancement of black people in this country is based upon white people who risked their lives just to do the right thing to make the playing field equal and balanced.”

Watch the video, it’s very worthwhile.

