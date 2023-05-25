For Those Who Didn’t Hear the Musk-DeSantis Interview – It’s Back

By
M Dowling
-
1
18

The DeSantis-Musk interview is on again. Go here. 629,000 people are tuned in.

Donald Trump responded quickly to Gov. DeSantis’s announcement.

DJT got this up too.

Typical talking points won’t work but for an announcement it’s fine.


GuvGeek
GuvGeek
34 minutes ago

DeSantis is a want-to-be Donald Trump Copy. Why would voters want a copy when they can have the real thing? We know that President Trump can win an Election, he’s done it Twice. The only question is can we deal with Democrat Election Fraud. We know what President can do on that National and International Stage. These are dangerous times; we need experience!

1
Reply
