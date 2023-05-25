For Those Who Didn’t Hear the Musk-DeSantis Interview – It’s Back

The DeSantis-Musk interview is on again. Go here. 629,000 people are tuned in.
The DeSantis Space is online again after so many people joined initially that the system temporarily crashed. https://t.co/D0VTjkuA2d
— Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) May 24, 2023
Donald Trump responded quickly to Gov. DeSantis’s announcement.
DJT Truth 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Tjb16R62O1
— suzy (@Suzy_1776) May 24, 2023
DJT got this up too.
Typical talking points won’t work but for an announcement it’s fine.
You mean like Make America Great Again?
🇺🇸 TRUMP 🇺🇸 2024 🇺🇸
— suzy (@Suzy_1776) May 24, 2023
DeSantis is a want-to-be Donald Trump Copy. Why would voters want a copy when they can have the real thing? We know that President Trump can win an Election, he’s done it Twice. The only question is can we deal with Democrat Election Fraud. We know what President can do on that National and International Stage. These are dangerous times; we need experience!