Forbes Names Leftists as World’s Most Powerful Women

Forbes’ most powerful women in the world are primarily leftists who aren’t all that successful by many peoples’ standards. Number one was Angela Merkel who harmed her country with a massive influx – over one million — of anonymous people who are not assimilating. She won the top place for standing up to President Trump.

It’s all about the agenda.

Forbes claims it’s not about having the power, it’s what you do with it. Apparently, as long as you go along with the leftist agenda, you will rate high on their list.

Merkel and her comrades in the EU are facing a recession and crime has skyrocketed since the immigration debacle. She’s squelching free speech in her country, she wouldn’t ban Hezbollah, and she has no regard for sovereignty.

Christine Lagarde, head of the European Bank, a globalist, is number two, and Nancy Pelosi stormed in at number three.

Nancy is trying to overturn the 2020 election before it’s held and oversees poop city, San Francisco.

Being successful isn’t the point for this list, being a powerful liberal/leftist is.

This is why the media can’t be trusted. A list of powerful women is even 100% biased left. It shouldn’t be biased either way.