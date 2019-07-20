Foreigners Storm the Border, Assault Agents

Emboldened foreigners stormed the border and were tear-gassed back into Mexico. Fox News called them undocumented migrants but they are illegal aliens, to use the correct legal term.

‘Migrants’ is definitely a bad word to use to describe who they are and what they are up to. ‘Migrants’ suggests illegal aliens are acting in a customary and acceptable fashion.

The incident at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge took place at around 4 a.m. The foreigners stormed the border in three waves and were sent back. The crossing ended up closed after the incident.

“Ignoring commands to stop, the group suddenly rushed the temporary barricades, bent metal poles and disabled the concertina wire affixed to the barrier,” the official said.

CBP officers, Border Patrol agents, Pharr police and members of the Texas Department of Public Safety were called upon to prevent the group’s entry, according to the official.

“Several males in the group disregarded commands to stop and physically pushed through the barriers,” the official said. “When confronted by CBP officers, the combative individuals began assaulting the officers by punching, kicking, and attempting to grab the officers’ protective devices.”

Won’t they be lovely citizens?

NEW: Border agents use tear gas to stop nearly 50 illegal aliens who stormed the Rio Grande bridge trying to enter the U.S. https://t.co/CXwvOJZQzA — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 20, 2019

The Pharr Reynosa bridge is a popular place for drugs to come through into the US.

Mother lode: #CBP officers at Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge seize 906 pounds of methamphetamine, with a street value of $12 million in a frozen strawberry shipment. Read more here. https://t.co/WZYpg0wlgv pic.twitter.com/md0pXQJ2ah — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) February 19, 2019

Chuck Schumer tweeted the CBP confirmed the majority of people coming into the US are not criminals. That means some are. He’s great at distracting people from the reality — Democrats have erased our borders.

American Greatness explains that Democrats are abolishing citizenship. It’s the reason there is no citizenship question on the census. Democrats have blurred and will eventually erase the lines between legal and illegal citizens. There will be no difference and no benefits for citizens that any foreigner can’t get and they will end up making the political decisions for our nation.

Remember when Pelosi said she didn’t want any more coming in? That was before she found out they were voting Democrat.