Fork-Tongued Warren Demotes Her Father to Janitor on the Campaign Trail

According to a family friend, Elizabeth Warren’s brother, David Herring, was “furious” with his sister when she claimed their father was a janitor. He was a maintenance man.

Warren had been referring to her father as a maintenance man, even in her book. Then she likely realized ‘janitor’ has a nice working-class ring to it.

The Boston Globe published an article this week about Warren’s three older brothers that contained the detail. It was related by a family friend and not directly contradicted by Warren. She told the paper she didn’t know why the claim would anger her brother:

“Families can also disagree on the details of a shared life. According to a family friend, David has disagreed with the way Warren calls herself the daughter of a janitor as she describes the work he found after losing a job as a salesman after his heart attack.

“When she called her dad a janitor during the early stages of this, David was furious,” said Pamela Winblood, 78, a longtime friend of David who had fallen out with him and supports Warren’s presidential bid. “He said, ‘My Dad was never a janitor.’ I said, ‘Well, he was a maintenance man.’ ” (In an interview, Warren said she had no idea why that characterization would bother her brother; she has referred to their father as a “maintenance man” in her 2014 autobiography but often as a “janitor” on the campaign trail.)”

There is some overlap in the jobs but maintenance man is decidedly a step up from janitor.

JUST A POOR OKIE, NOT AN ELITE LIBERAL SOCIALIST

Warren is trying to throw off the elite liberal label and define herself as a poor Okie but she is obviously an elite leftist.

The senator likes to play up her origins as a poor child from “Oklahoma’s dust-bowl.” She was poverty-stricken, when, in reality, she drove an MG in high school and only traded in her BMW 528i for a Ford hybrid just before the senatorial campaign began when she was running against Scott Brown.

Did you know the anti-corporation haranguer was a house flipper?

Warren claims to be a foreclosure foe, yet she was a big “house flipper” cashing in on the misery of others. In 1993 she bought a home for $30,000 and then flipped it 5 months later for $145,000!

Warren and her husband flipped quite a few houses.

She got hers.