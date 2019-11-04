Formal Goodbye to the Climate Change Agreement

The Trump administration began the formal process of leaving the Paris climate change agreement, a long-anticipated withdrawal. The process won’t be complete until November 5, 2020, the day after the next election.

SECRETARY POMPEO BIDS ADIEU

The New York Times reports that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the notification on Twitter and issued a statement saying the accord would have damaged the American economy.

“The U.S. approach incorporates the reality of the global energy mix and uses all energy sources and technologies cleanly and efficiently, including fossils fuels, nuclear energy, and renewable energy,” Mr. Pompeo said. He added that the United States will still maintain a voice in international discussions on global warming.

“We will continue to work with our global partners to enhance resilience to the impacts of climate change and prepare for and respond to natural disasters. Just as we have in the past, the United States will continue to research, innovate, and grow our economy while reducing emissions and extending a helping hand to our friends and partners around the globe,” he said.

Secretary Pompeo tweeted Monday afternoon, “Today we begin the formal process of withdrawing from the Paris Agreement. The U.S. is proud of our record as a world leader in reducing all emissions, fostering resilience, growing our economy, and ensuring energy for our citizens. Ours is a realistic and pragmatic model.”

The State Department filed a notice Monday alerting the United Nations secretary-general to U.S. intentions.

President Trump announced his complete rejection of the deal in June of 2017, but he couldn’t file until Monday.

"President Trump made the decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement because of the unfair economic burden imposed on American workers, businesses, and taxpayers by U.S. pledges made under the Agreement," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

NOT EVERYONE IS HAPPY

Joe Biden tweeted or his staff did, “As the climate crisis worsens each day and California burns and Iowa floods, Trump continues to abandon science and our international leadership. He just notified the United Nations of our official withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. It’s shameful.” He linked to yet another article of condemnation at The Washington Post.’

Biden attributes every weather event to climate change.

The dictator’s club which saw the pact as a big win for everyone [but the US] also tweeted.

Monday marks the 3rd anniversary of the entry into force of the #ParisAgreement on #ClimateAction, the world’s comprehensive treaty to address the climate crisis. https://t.co/dngMrBLX6x pic.twitter.com/v7F816lVXH — United Nations (@UN) November 4, 2019

It was never going to do what it promised to do and we don’t know that this conservation approach would affect the global temperature much at all. Some estimates say it would have cooled the earth a half-degree in 100 years.

What we do know is it would seriously harm the U.S. economy, even as the U.S. does more to clean up its act than any other nation — thanks to fracking.

After seeing what extreme conservation is doing to California and other left-wing states, it does appear that our economy would suffer greatly.

According to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s former chief of staff, the purpose of climate change was to turn the U.S. economy into a socialist economy. The Green New Deal would do that regardless of what people expect from it.