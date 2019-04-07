Former ACLU board member skewers Rev Al for his reparations scam

Race hustler Al Sharpton lined up his toadies — the Democratic presidential candidates for 2020 — and, after they kissed his ring, he asked them if they would support reparations by whites [who never enslaved anyone] for blacks [who were never enslaved].

Listen to their dutiful responses here.

Via MSNBC, please enjoy a montage of Democratic 2020 candidates telling Al Sharpton they’ll pass reparations as president. pic.twitter.com/OxarH5v0TO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 6, 2019

This is nothing but anti-white racism, blaming innocent people simply for the color of their skin.

Laura Ingraham spoke with a former ACLU board member on Friday night who skewered the Democratic candidates for President for buying into the Al Sharpton reparations scam.

Former ACLU board member Michael Meyers makes note of the fact that the candidates are buying into Sharpton’s racist ploy because they want his endorsement. Meyers is terrific here, telling the truth when so few will. He describes Sharpton’s scheme as a cynical ploy to gain money and power over people. Sharpton has admitted he is a socialist and Obama’s presidency was about socialism.

Ingraham shows the same sickening clip of each candidate pledging to support reparations as they kiss the ring of the mob boss. Sharpton smiles or is it a smirk as they subjugate themselves before the grifter.

It’s nice to hear the truth as Reverend Al appeals to the basest of man’s emotions — hate and bigotry.

Sharpton said Obama ran on socialism who said he was going to do exactly this — fundamentally transform the country.

YOU MIGHT WANT TO READ: 15 MEDIA-KEPT SECRETS ABOUT REVEREND AL