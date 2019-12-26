Former adversary’s now Trump’s faithful supporter in impeachment trial

Mike Lee is a surprising supporter of President Trump’s in this impeachment battle. He appears to have become his champion, quietly, behind the scenes, after opposition to him since 2016.

Politico says Lee is working hard in the background to make sure Trump is acquitted in the Senate. Lee is aware that these charges are well short of anything impeachable and he is a staunch constitutionalist.

According to Politico, both Linsday Graham and Mitch McConnell are publicly coming out in support of the President. Behind the scenes, however, Politico claims Sen. Mike Lee is quietly playing a key role in coordinating with the President and his legal team.

The senator from Utah is allegedly tracking wide-ranging opinions, even from Mitt Romney. Romney is an important vote, unfortunately.

In one interview, Lee expressed his confidence that the President could “steer right into the wind.”

Lee, the report says, has been involved on the President’s behalf since Speaker Nancy Pelosi — a wretched manipulator — announced the inquiry in the fall. He has advised Trump and his team against an outright dismissal and to go for full exoneration.

Lee is firmly in Trump’s corner against these impeachment charges and believes Trump did nothing wrong, according to Politico.

He sees the President as “squeaky clean” on this issue.

“What he did was not impeachable. It was not criminal,” Lee said. “And I don’t think what he did was even wrong.”

Lee, a Libertarian-leaning conservative, has been an adversary of Trump’s since 2016, from his nomination right to his emergency declaration on the border wall [for constitutional reasons]. Now he is, reportedly, one of the de facto leaders of the case to acquit.

We at the Sentinel would rather just see this end, but the President certainly deserves exoneration. The charges are absurdly inadequate to serve as a case for impeachment, even to the lay person.