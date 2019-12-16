Former AG explains bias not being talked about & a possible Schiff crime

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked Judge and former Attorney General Michael Mukasey about political bias and where it was in the Russia-Trump investigation during an interview on Sunday Morning Futures yesterday.

THE BIAS HOROWITZ DIDN’T TALK ABOUT

Judge Mukasey brought up something that is not in the reports. He said that when Sen. Ted Cruz withdrew from the presidential campaign, it left only Donald Trump and he became the presumptive nominee. That night, agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page exchanged texts where she tells him it’s going to be a Trump-Clinton campaign. She said she couldn’t believe it.

Stzrok was shocked and said “Now the pressure really starts to finish MYE [Mid-Year Exam] and it was the code word for the Hillary Clinton investigation.

Mukasey said he wanted someone to explain to him how Donald Trump becoming a nominee puts the pressure on to end the investigation of Hillary Clinton unless what you want is to curtail the damage to Clinton so she wins. That is evidence of bias and it was not mentioned in either of Horowitz’s reports.

Judge Mukasey said he understands that Horowitz took everyone’s’ word for it because he doesn’t have subpoena power, but Durham does.

The Horowitz report was merely a regurgitating of what he was told!

THE PREDICATE FOR THE PROBE

The FBI says they started the investigation in July 2016 because of a tip from the Australian ambassador who had a conversation in a bar with George Papadopoulos. However, in March, informants were running into George Papadopoulos. Not only that, Mukasey said, as early as June 2016, before the conversation, Jim Comey was briefing on Carter Page.

THE CRIME

On another issue, Judge Mukasey said Congress — Schiff — had no right to obtain the phone records of the Republicans. It’s a crime. There are questions here that need to be answered.

This needs to stop, he added. A congressional committee has no authority to subpoena these phone records.

Mukasey asked if it means that a Senate committee charged with confirming a nominee can look at the person’s phone records?

