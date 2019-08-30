Former Canadian PM Is “rooting for a direct [hurricane] hit on Mar-a-lago”

Former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell said Thursday that she wished for Hurricane Dorian to make a “direct hit” on President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Campbell was the 19th Prime Minister and lasted for about 15 minutes.

“I’m rooting for a direct hit on Mar a Lago!” she tweeted on Thursday, seeing a possible silver lining in the massive storm.

I’m rooting for a direct hit on Mar a Lago! https://t.co/cA14KQvjpC — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) August 28, 2019

After backlash on Twitter, she used the phony excuse that she really cares about Puerto Rico but Trump doesn’t. The President doled out more aid to PR than to all of the three worst hit mainland states combined. He does care about PR but they keep attacking him without cause. The leftists egg them on.

As there are in Puerto Rico- sorry you don’t get snark- but Trump’s indifference to suffering is intolerable! Wd also help if he tackled climate change which is making hurricanes more destructive! Instead, he will remove limits on methane! Get a grip! — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) August 29, 2019

Most people on Twitter called Campbell hateful, crazy, and inhuman. Anyway, we anxiously await the President’s response. It can’t possibly be as nasty as hers.

There is no doubt the Twitter sewer would light up if Mar-a-lago is hit. The party of tolerance and civility would be gleeful. Bill Maher and the other nighttime ‘comedians’ would run with it. They will rationalize their blatant hatred, saying it’s because the rich abuse the poor, Trump is evil, or make some other lame excuse.

Palm Beach and Mar-a-lago could end up in Dorian’s path. It is a slow-moving and dangerous storm, expected to become a Cat 4.