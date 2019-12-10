Former CIA director John Brennan caught lying to Congress

Former CIA Director John Brennan was infuriated Monday evening when he tweeted his acrimonious invective at the President, members of Congress and anyone who supports the President about the “damage being inflicted” on “our government.” He sees it as “tragic.”

While demonizing others as deceitful for defending themselves and calling for justice, he himself is a proven liar, proven by the Horowitz report itself.

The damage being inflicted by @realDonaldTrump on our national conscience & our government is tragic. Members of Congress & staffers who defend & misrepresent his indefensible actions are telling Americans it’s ok to be dishonest, unethical, & corrupt. How far we have fallen. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) December 9, 2019

Brennan didn’t reference the Horowitz FISA report but we can be fairly certain that is what has him riled up.

THE LIE

The IG report confirmed that Brennan lied to Congress. He said the Hillary-Steele dossier was not relied upon for the Obama administration’s Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA). That wasn’t the case.

In fact, it was added to the appendix.

We asked Corney whether he recalled having any conversations with then CIA Director John Brennan or other members of the USIC about how the Steele election reports should be presented to the President. Corney stated:

I remember being part of a conversation, maybe more than one conversation, where the topic was how the [Steele] reporting would be integrated, if at all, into the IC assessment. And I don’t remember participating in debates about that. I think I was just told, in, I think, in a meeting with Clapper and Brennan and Rogers [then NSA Director], that the IC analysts found it credible on its face and gravamen of it, and consistent with our other information, but not in a position where they would integrate it into the IC assessment. But they thought it was important enough and consistent enough that it ought to be part of the package in some way, and so they had come up with this idea to make an [appendix]. I remember, I don’t think I was part of a debate about that, as I said, but I remember a conversation where I was told that’s how it would be handled and my reaction was, okay, that’s reasonable.

The ICA informed then-president Obama, president-elect Trump, and the public about Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 election.

According to The Federalist, “FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said that ‘he felt strongly that the Steele election reporting belonged in the body of the ICA, because he feared that placing it in an appendix was ‘tacking it on’ in a way that would ‘minimiz[e]’ the information and prevent it from being properly considered.”

In fact, “the ICA included a short summary and assessment of the dossier

in the appendix.

LYING ABOUT THE “INTERNET RUMOR”

On page X, “According to FBI staff, as the interagency editing process for the ICA progressed, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) expressed concern about the lack of vetting for the Steele election reporting and asserted it did not merit inclusion in the body of the report. An FBI Intel Section Chief told us the CIA viewed it as an “internet rumor.”

They knew it was unverifiable and only corroborated very minimally. They put it in despite that and added a summary. Then Brennan denied its importance.

Months later, in May 2017, Brennan testified before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence that the CIA did not rely on the Steele dossier for the ICA report.

Mr. Gowdy: Do you know if the Bureau ever relied on the Steele dossier as any — as part of any court filings, applications, petitions, pleadings?

Mr. Brennan: I have no awareness.

Mr. Gowdy: Did the CIA rely on it?

Mr. Brennan: No.

Mr. Gowdy: Why not?

Mr. Brennan: Because we — we didn’t. It wasn’t part of the corpus of intelligence information that we had. It was not in any way used as a basis for the Intelligence Community assessment that was done. It was — it was not.

Since he lied to Congress, we expect he will get the same treatment as Republicans — like Roger Stone — would get.

The Inspector General found a total of 51 violations and 9 false statements, according to the report’s appendix. There were 17 errors in the FISA application on Carter Page.

The President was never debriefed about the risks because they were out to get him, perhaps?