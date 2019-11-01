Former CIA Director says “thank God for the deep state”

Commentator and former CIA Acting Director John McLaughlin thanks God for the deep state and said exactly that to an audience at an event hosted by the Hayden Center. He thinks they always tell the truth, you know.

Judging from McCabe, Brennan, and Clapper, they don’t always tell the truth.

“There is something unique you have to agree that now the impeachment inquiry is underway, sparked by a complaint from someone within the intelligence community, it feeds the president’s concern, an often-used term about a ‘deep state’ being there to take him out,” Margaret Brennan, the moderator for the event, asked McLaughlin.

“Thank God for the ‘deep state,’” replied the former spy, who served as acting director at the CIA in 2004.

That’s DEBATABLE!

When he made his comments, he was sitting next to former communist John Brennan. Also present were Obama-devotée Michael Morell and accused liar Andrew McCabe.

At least they are admitting the bureaucrats are ‘deep state.’ If they think they have the right to make choices for the President, they are also a shadow government.

There are millions of people who aren’t thanking God and if they want to see a civil war, they should keep this up.

Former CIA director John McLaughlin on an intelligence official sparking Democrats’ attempt to impeach President Trump: “Thank God for the deep state” pic.twitter.com/UbU5b33I6Q — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 31, 2019