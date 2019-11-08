Former DEA Derek Maltz explains cartels are ‘terrorists’ & they are here!

Derek Maltz, a former Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Special Operations Division (SOD), and a contributor/adviser to the Sentinel, has been waging a fight for the United States and against the cartels.

The drug cartels are not simply gangs. They are transnational organizations. The Sinaloa cartel alone has a presence in fifty-four countries. They have unholy alliances with Hezbollah, ISIS, China Fentanyl dealers, and others. All this is going on while our borders are unsecured.

Keep in mind that one kilogram of Fentanyl can kill 500,000 people.

In the wake of nine murdered Mexican-American Mormon mothers and children, Mr. Maltz is calling for the United States — again — to label these cartels as ‘terrorists,’ and address the problem accordingly.

Watch:

THEY WILL NOT BE RULED

Former Special Agent Maltz posted this next horrible story. The police and military who try to do their jobs end up dying, often after being tortured.

Cop who arrested El Chapo’s son ‘executed’ after gunmen shoot him 155 times. These savages are taking over the country and have infiltrated the US as well. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/cTAEPPKgoF — Derek Maltz Sr (@derekmaltz_sr) November 7, 2019

80% OF MEXICO IS CONTROLLED BY CARTEL TERRORISTS

The President has offered to help Mexico help in wiping the cartels off the face of the earth. President Obrador will not go to war against the cartels. He said war against them has not worked. In truth, they have never gone to war. They waged a hesitant opposition.

Mexican authorities fear losing the revenue from our drug-involved Americans.

Earlier this year, a Mexican investigative journalist said 80% of Mexico is under control or is disputed by the cartels. Only 20% of the country is controlled by the elected government.

The cartels are becoming more violent because the border has been secured more than it was. They want their profits increased.

Cartels are a massive problem. Texas spent $880 million dollars in one legislative session to hold one cartel. They drive violence, death, sex trafficking, drugs, into our country. They are here and live among us.

We could drone these cartels. That’s war. Instead of worrying about the Syrian border, let’s worry about this one.

These terrorists are in all our cities. They affect our culture, our politics, and our safety. They are no different than ISIS.

Watch:

ANONYMOUS PEOPLE COME FROM 140 COUNTRIES

We have criminals coming in each year from over 140 countries. Cartels easily and constantly cross back-and-forth across our border. That should terrify you. Or you can listen to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. Keep those borders open, let criminals out of jail, and ignore smaller drug dealing crimes.