Former Gov blames Trump admin & Republicans for Cali fires

According to the SF Chronicle, former governor Jerry Brown was on Capitol Hill Tuesday pleading for dramatic action on climate change. He was testifying before the House Oversight Committee about the standards for car emissions but also took a moment to blame the Trump administration and Republicans for the fires raging throughout his state. He contends that the fires are the result of the administration not adopting his extreme policies.

It hasn’t helped California.

Brown called Republicans “flat Earth” science deniers.

In his opening statement, Brown said climate change is a direct cause of California’s increasingly dangerous wildfire seasons, noting higher temperatures are making brush drier and more flammable.

“California’s burning while the deniers make a joke out of the standards that protect us all,” Brown told the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday, as quoted by the San Francisco Chronicle. “The blood is on your soul here and I hope you wake up. Because this is not politics, this is life, this is morality. … This is real.”

IT APPEARS TO BE AN ACT OF GOD

One of the fires, the Simi Valley fire, that is threatening the Reagan Library was allegedly started by a branch, USA Today reports.

In Los Angeles County, fire officials said they had determined the cause of the Getty Fire near the Getty Museum.

“The fire was deemed an accidental start, caused by a tree branch that broke off and subsequently landed in nearby power lines during high wind conditions,” Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said. “This errant tree branch caused the sparking and arcing of the power lines, igniting nearby brush.”

Gusty winds were threatening to further spread wildfires already burning across the state, putting thousands of residents on alert for another wave of evacuation orders.

GOV NEWSOM BLAMES THE POWER COMPANY

Governor Newsom is blaming the power company. The state’s largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, admitted that its electrical equipment could have sparked one of those fires in Sonoma County.

Every year, when these fires break up, the governor of California, it doesn’t matter which one, blames the power company for not trimming trees and clearing brush.

Chuck DeVore and many others have long maintained that much of the problem in California is man-made between timber harvesting permit fees rising and environmental challenges multiplying. Those who managed the forests and cut timber find other lines of work.

THE REAGAN LIBRARY

The fire in Simi Valley threatens the Reagan library. There is some very dramatic footage online. The fire was dubbed The Easy Fire because it’s near Easy Street.

The fire covers 1300 acres and thousands have been evacuated. Residents and firefighters have battled the blaze.

