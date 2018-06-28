Former Hillary Pollster Says 84 Percent Do Not Support Sanctuary Cities

Appearing on The Hill TV, Penn asserted that 84 percent of Americans support turning illegal aliens over to federal agents.

“I asked them ‘do you think notifying ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] would, in fact, increase crime because it would inhibit people from reporting crimes or does it decrease crimes because it takes criminals off the street,’ and they overwhelming said ‘decrease crime,’” Penn told The Hill.

“When someone’s arrested, they expect someone will notify federal immigration authorities just as they would expect someone who violates state tax law,” the pollster said.

Those polled overwhelmingly said arresting illegal aliens would DECREASE crime.

On Tuesday, a federal appeals court granted a request from Attorney General Jeff Sessions to temporarily narrow the scope of an injunction against the Trump administration’s attempt to withhold grants from sanctuary cities.

Communist New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called an attack on sanctuary cities, a “racial assault”. Others have taken the federal government to court.

It’s a temporary victory.

Politifact has tried to debunk the report. First, they said no one heard of the poll which isn’t true. They then parsed words over what a sanctuary city is.