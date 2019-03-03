Former ICE Chief FURIOUS with Lying Comrade Cortez Demonizing ICE

Yesterday, the deceitful and ignorant Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez launched a horrendous assault against the ICE agents who risk their lives every day to save lives. She tweeted that they are “dangerous” and have zero accountability. According to her, there is “widespread reporting of rape, abuse of power, and children are dying in DHS custody.” She added that ICE is pinning children down and “forcibly” injecting them with “antipsychotic drugs.”

None of that is true, not a word of it. The former acting director of ICE addressed it this morning on Fox & Friends. He was furious with the creepy little commie.

Again, didn’t threaten a primary. I was upset that 26 Dems forced the other 200+ to vote for a pro-ICE provision at the last min without warning. Because I think an agency that pins children down + forcibly injects them w/ antipsychotic drugs shouldn’t be given more power. https://t.co/1e3cWXzOT6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 2, 2019

If you’re mad that I think people SHOULD KNOW when Dems vote to expand ICE powers, then be mad. ICE is a dangerous agency with 0 accountability, widespread reporting of rape, abuse of power, + children dying in DHS custody. Having a D next to your name doesn’t make that right. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 2, 2019

SHE IS DANGEROUS, WHERE ARE THE INVESTIGATIONS ON HER?

Tom Homan said, “What’ dangerous is you have a congresswoman who doesn’t know fact from fiction. You have a congresswoman who doesn’t know how to tell the truth.”

About holding down children and injecting them with anti-psychotic drugs, Homan said, “Are you kidding me?” Those allegations were made against a different department — HHS — and that “allegation was never substantiated.”

“As far as raping women, sexual abuse of women, ICE rescued 310 women from traffickers last year, we found them, we saved them. We save women. We don’t rape them.” The FBI went in and fully investigated false claims made to hurt ICE and found nothing.

Homan said a child has NEVER DIED in ICE custody. Two children died in the custody of Border Patrol and that wasn’t their fault.

What “infuriates” him is that he has “buried too many ICE agents to have her spit on their graves.”

“If she wants to place blame on the 30 percent women being raped by criminal organizations, and children dying crossing the border, she needs to look in the mirror, because she supports sanctuary cities, abolishing ICE, open borders, which entices more people to come into this country.”

He wants to know where the investigations are of Comrade Cortez.

Recently, Cortez wouldn’t even stand to honor the ICE officers who rescued the women he’s talking about.

