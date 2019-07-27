Former Mexican Cop Caught Smuggling Enough Fentanyl to Kill 10 Million

Assmir Contreras-Martinez, age 30, was charged with conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in a Texas court after the Tucson, Arizona resident was found with approximately 33 kilograms of the deadly narcotic.

“Fentanyl is the number one threat causing our opioid epidemic in the United States,” Clyde E. Shelley, Jr., DEA special agent in charge of the Dallas Field Division, said in a statement. “This seizure alone has potentially saved millions of lives.”

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper pulled Contreras-Martinez over in Amarillo, Texas and saw the white, powdery substance he thought was cocaine.

Contreras is facing a 30-year sentence and deportation if convicted.

This man was ready to let people become addicted, even die, with an enormous amount of drugs.

The cartels now put operatives in suburban communities throughout the United States to make it easier to pour the drugs into the United States. That is probably what the former cop was doing living among us. As for him being a former cop, the Mexican police and military are very corrupt.

Contreras-Martinez told authorities he had been paid $6,000 to deliver the drug from California to Florida, his second such trip, the complaint says.

Our crazy leftists would probably say he’s only a driver, it’s a nonviolent crime, but this man was ready to poison a lot of Americans with a drug 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Following the deaths of four people from fentanyl in another case, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department gave a statement in a news release this week.

“The illicit pills are known as M-30s. They are very common counterfeit oxycodone,” deputies said in the release. “These painkillers are known to contain fentanyl. Fentanyl is frequently involved in overdose deaths because a speck the size of a grain of salt or just one touch can kill you. M-30s can be taken orally or crushed for smoking.”

Last week, officers stopped another dealer with hundreds of pounds of fentanyl and other drugs.

They are all coming across our open southern border and the fentanyl is coming from China.

There are also a lot of communist Chinese crossing our borders, not just Latin Americans.

There is NOTHING NON-VIOLENT about dealing drugs or driving drugs for distribution. It’s VIOLENT, and it’s killing people.