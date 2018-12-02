Former MN Officer Mohammed Noor Faces Possible INTENTIONAL Murder

Remember the former Minneapolis police officer Mohammed Noor who shot an Australian yoga teacher? She had just called in a possible rape in real time and went down to talk to police when she saw them drive up the alley. Then-officer Noor inexplicably shot her from the passenger seat, killing her instantly.

The prosecutor now says he “intended” to kill Justine Ruszczyk Damond when he shot her multiple times last year. They are attempting to charge him with a more serious murder count.

They want to charge him with intentional second-degree murder in the death of Damond, who the officer shot and killed in July 2017.

“A person acts with the intent to kill not just when they have the purpose of causing death, but also when they believe that their act, if successful, will result in death,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing. “As a trained police officer, the defendant was fully aware that such a shot would kill Ms. Ruszczyk, a result he clearly intended.”

Noor already faces third-degree murder and manslaughter charges in the slaying. Prosecutors cited new evidence in seeking upgraded charges against Noor.

Noor has declined to speak with investigators. But his partner, Matthew Harrity, told them they “got spooked” when she approached. Noor’s attorneys have argued he acted reasonably because he feared he was in danger.

Peter Wold, one of Noor’s attorneys, said he hasn’t seen any new evidence since Noor was initially charged.

Her father, John Ruszczyk, filed a $50 million civil rights lawsuit against Noor, the city and others.

At the time of the killing, he was being protected by the administration in the police department despite having three prior offenses — all against women. He was protected because he was the first Muslim officer in that precinct.

It seemed he would never be prosecuted but public uproar and the perseverance of her family kept the case going. He was and is uncooperative.