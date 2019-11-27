Former NSA Adviser John Bolton Sends a Cryptic Tweet

President Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton tweeted Tuesday that the country’s national security priorities are “under attack from within.”

“It probably goes without saying, that our country’s commitment to our national security priorities is under attack from within,” Bolton tweeted.

“America is distracted. Our enemies are not. We need to make U.S. national security a priority.”

It probably goes without saying, that our country’s commitment to our national security priorities is under attack from within. America is distracted. Our enemies are not. We need to make U.S. national security a priority. #JohnBolton — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 26, 2019

There was no further explanation. We don’t know what he was referencing but we think the Trump haters might be disappointed if they expect him to hang Donald Trump out to dry.

Bill O’Reilly interviewed President Trump on his radio show today. The subject of John Bolton came up and the President said he liked John, it was just time for him to leave. He added that John had a problem or had problems with some of the people.

Perhaps John Bolton is concerned about the President’s advisers, not the President. Bolton is a hawk and the President is not going down that path, which could be another point of contention. The President did also say he agreed with John Bolton on most issues.

The former NSA adviser has formed a PAC to help certain congressmen, including mine, Rep. Lee Zeldin. It seems that is his focus for now, not trying to depose the President.

Recently, I asked my supporters to participate in a National Security Attitudes Survey. It’s a short survey about the most dangerous threats facing the United States. I’d like to invite my Twitter followers to participate. I’ll tweet selected results: https://t.co/DxBRe6jyJC — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 26, 2019