Former NYPD commish blasts Biden for trashing Trump’s military pardons

Sleepy Joe put out a particularly offensive tweet after President Trump pardoned two deserving men and gave another his rank back.

“Trump’s intervention in the American military justice system to pardon service members accused or convicted of war crimes betrays the rule of law, the values that make our country exceptional & the men and women who wear the uniform honorably. He is not fit to command our troops,” Joe wrote on Twitter.

These comments are from the guy who promotes open borders and then talks about the rule of law.

BERNIE KERIK RESPONDS

Former NYPD commissioner Bernard Kerik let him have it.

“You and your administration set free a traitor, a terrorist, and a member of the military that stole and leaked classified information. You allowed a US ambassador and three Americans to be slaughtered in Benghazi, and sold arms to Mexico, later used to kill a federal agent,” Kerik tweeted.

He continued, “Your comments concerning President Trump’s pardons demonstrates either your ignorance or just plain stupidity. Prosecutors in the Gallagher case were found by a US Navy judge to have engaged in unethical and criminal conduct. Witnesses lied!”

“Gallagher’s only conviction was taking a photo with the dead terrorist, as did 10 of his teammates, including his supervisor, yet none of them were charged! He was imprisoned double what the punishment called for…,” Kerik said.

Kerik concluded, “The fact that you would criticize the president for taking this action after you and your administration set free killers and traitors, demonstrates why you should never step foot in the oval office.”

Mr. Kerik is correct. There was government malfeasance, and terrified witnesses encouraged to lie. The government even put Gallagher in solitary for no reason.

THE TWEETS

You and your administration set free a traitor, a terrorist, and a member of the military that stole and leaked classified information. You allowed a US ambassador and three Americans to be slaughtered in Benghazi, and sold arms to Mexico, later used to kill a federal agent. https://t.co/RHN8PHUOjm — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) November 17, 2019

Your comments concerning President @realDonaldTrump’s pardons demonstrates either your ignorance, or just plain stupidity. Prosecutors in the Gallagher case were found by a US Navy judge to have engaged in unethical and criminal conduct. Witnesses lied! — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) November 17, 2019

Gallaghers only conviction was taking a photo with the dead terrorist, as did 10 of his teammates including his supervisor yet none of them were charged! He was imprisoned double what the punishment called for… — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) November 17, 2019

The fact that you would criticize the president for taking this action, after you and your administration set free killers and traitors , demonstrates why you should never step foot in the oval office. — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) November 17, 2019

Kerik didn’t mention Matthew Golsteyn or Clint Lorance but both men deserved the pardons. They were victims of rules of engagement and a politicized agency.