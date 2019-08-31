Fox Commands the Lead in Cable, CNN Holds Fast to the Bottom

All the cable news shows are down among adults 25-54 years from this time in August 2018. Fox commands the lead in the top four spots and while Rachel Maddow, MSNBC’s top host made No. 5, she is down 19% in total viewers from this time last year and 35% among adults 25-54.

Fox’s top four shows are up among total viewers but, except for Tucker, they are down among adults 25-54.

Young people appear to be going to other venues.

The only CNN show finishing in the top ten at No. 9 spot among adults 25-54 was Chris Cuomo’s, but there were only 11 telecasts. He was No. 23 in total viewers.

CNN made a terrible showing. After Cuomo, Anderson Cooper is No. 26, Erin Burnett is No. 28, CNN Tonight is No. 32. Spots No. 35-39 are the Situation Room, The Lead with Jake Tapper, CNN Right Now, CNN Newsroom, CNN at This Hour.

Fox & Friends First which is on at 4 or 5 a.m. beat out New Day with the horror Alisyn Camerota.

THE DATA

According to the Nielsen ratings, Hannity averaged 3.27 million total viewers with 519,000 A25-54 viewers for the month of August 2019. They are up 6% in total viewers and down 11% in the 25-54 age group.

Tucker Carlson Tonight finished No. 2 across cable news, averaging 3.11 million viewers. That’s +22% among total viewers vs. the prior August. He also averaged 500,000 A25-54 viewers, which is +4% year-over-year.

Laura Ingraham‘s program The Ingraham Angle finished No. 3 across cable news, averaging 2.61 million total viewers and 431,000 A 25-54 viewers. She was +6% in total viewers but -8% in adults 25-54 vs. August 2018.

The Five beat MSNBC’s best Rachel Maddow in the #4 spot, up 13% in total viewers, down 2% among adults 25-54. Maddow finished No. 4. She is down 19% in total viewers and down 35% among adults 25-54.

I looked for Cavuto since he has been a strong anti-Trump. He finished No. 68. Shep Smith, another angry anti-Trumper finished No. 21.

Even though Fox is in the lead, their numbers pale against mainstream news:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 8,145,000 7,290,000 5,119,000 • A25-54: 1,153,000 1,556,000 997,000

THE TOP TEN VIA TV NEWSER

1. Hannity (3,269,000 / 15 telecasts)

2. Tucker Carlson Tonight (3,107,000 / 15 telecasts)

3. The Ingraham Angle (2,611,000 / 16 telecasts)

4. The Five (2,454,000 / 20 telecasts)

5. The Rachel Maddow Show (2,327,000 / 17 telecasts)

6. Special Report with Bret Baier (2,069,000 / 20 telecasts)

7. The Story with Martha MacCallum (1,890,000 / 20 telecasts)

8. The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell (1,831,000 / 17 telecasts)

9. Outnumbered (1,496,000 / 20 telecasts)

10. America’s Newsroom (1,481,000 / 61 telecasts)

Among adults 25-54:

1. Hannity (519,000 / 15 telecasts)

2. Tucker Carlson Tonight (500, 000 / 15 telecasts)

3. The Ingraham Angle (431,000 / 16 telecasts)

4. The Five (390,000 / 20 telecasts)

5. The Rachel Maddow Show (361,000 / 17 telecasts)

6. Special Report with Bret Baier (333,000 / 20 telecasts)

7. The Story with Martha MacCallum (325,000 / 20 telecasts)

8. Fox & Friends (284,000 / 60 telecasts)

9. Cuomo Prime Time (270,000 / 11 telecasts)

10. Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream (268,000 / 20 telecasts)

Cuomo Prime Time hosted by Chris Cuomo was CNN’s top show of the month, averaging total viewers and A25-54 viewers. Cuomo, who anchors CNN’s 9 p.m. hour, was the network’s entry into the cable news top 10 among the key A25-54 demo. However, there were only 11 original telecasts of Cuomo Prime Time in August. He ranked No. 23 in total viewers.

Here’s how the cable news morning shows performed in July:

Total Viewers / A25-54:

• Fox & Friends : 1,453,000 / 284,000

• Morning Joe: 1,015,000 / 148,000

• New Day: 456,000 / 108,000

Here are the August cable news program rankers. The first is sorted by total viewers, and the second is sorted by adults 25-54.

President Trump let the Fox suits know what he thinks.