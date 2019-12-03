Fox host calls Giuliani, Solomon, Toensing, diGenova the ‘swamp’

Steve Hilton, the host of Fox News’ The Next Revolution, named members of ‘the other swamp’ on his show Sunday night. He included Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, investigative reporter John Solomon, and attorneys Victoria Toensing and Joe diGenova.

Hilton called all of them “grifters,” “toxic chumps,” and “hangers-on,” and described Rudy as an “unethical disaster” for allegedly working personal deals for profit in Ukraine. His information came from the NY Times.

Guiliani responded, saying he has never taken a dime from deals in Ukraine while serving as the President’s attorney. He’s threatening to sue Hilton. Victoria Toensing also responded on Twitter (see below).

Watch Hilton call them swamp critters, grifters, and worse:

Umm Steve Hilton just said Victoria Toensing, Joe diGenova, John Solomon, and Rudy Giuliani are part of the swamp pic.twitter.com/VQlhkPsQPc — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 2, 2019

STEVE HILTON, A CONFUSED THINKER

On his twitter page, Hilton boasts of his role as founder of the liberal SuperPAC Crowdpac, and the self-described progressive Good Business Minds — @GBMinds — which recently lauded an Environmeunstral Festival.

According to Wikipedia, Crowdpac was a partisan for-profit website whose purpose is to help unknown Democrats and independent political outsiders raise money and run for office, and to track political data from across the United States. While it was originally marketed as a non-partisan political fundraising site, the platform is currently only open for fundraising to select political ideologies.

Hilton was fired as CEO, after the company dropped fundraising for Republicans, due to Hilton’s relationship with Fox News as a conservative political pundit and his conflicting values with the company.

According to Wikipedia, the seemingly confused Hilton allegedly once said, “I voted Green” after the Labour landslide of 2001 (hard-left), but since then he has worked with Cameron to re-brand the Conservative Party as green and progressive. According to The Economist Hilton “remains appallingly understood”. There were reports that Hilton’s ‘blue-sky thinking‘ caused conflict in Whitehall and, according to Nicholas Watt of The Guardian, Liberal Democrats around deputy prime minister Nick Clegg considered him to be a “refreshing but wacky thinker”.

Basically, he’s all over the place. After Hilton recommended reparations on his Fox show, we no longer trusted him at the Sentinel. Go back to Whitehall ‘wacky.’

RUDY GIULIANI RESPONDS

“It’s bad enough he took shots at America’s Mayor, @SteveHiltonx also is the co-founder of a liberal Super PAC Crowdpac. Now why would a Fox News Host be the co founder of a liberal Super PAC?” — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 3, 2019

“If it weren’t for Rudy Giuliani, America wouldn’t even be aware of the corruption in the Ukraine, as he put it on a mainstream level for all to see. Hilton is not only out of touch, the information he’s regurgitating is actually from the fake news NYT.” https://t.co/nI6mYsg3yC — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 3, 2019

Since representing Trump I have considered and turned down all deals in Ukraine, even those not presenting a conflict. Lawyers tell me @SteveHiltonx is a wild card and I should sue him for libel. He recklessly disregarded the truth! — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 2, 2019

VICTORIA TOENSING HAS ALSO RESPONDED

Ms. Toensing noted that Steve Hilton believes the “lying NYT.” She said, “NEVER NEVER did @RudyGiuliani ask Joe or me to get dirt on Bidens from ANY of our clients. Our spokesperson told that fact to the NYT. But it prefers to repeat lies to smear people who support.“

Shame on @SteveHiltonx, who knows nothing about lawyering or what occurred in Ukraine, made false accusations against hubby, @RudyGiuliani, and @jsolomonReports. What’s unethical about agreeing to represent a whistleblower? @NYT wrote false story. Steve believes lying NYT. — Victoria Toensing (@VicToensing) December 2, 2019

Lying @nytimes. NEVER NEVER did @RudyGiuliani ask Joe or me to get dirt on Bidens from ANY of our clients. Our spokesperson told that fact to the NYT. But it prefers to repeat lies to smear people who support @realDonaldTrump. #FakeNews. https://t.co/skMe9LUaLy — Victoria Toensing (@VicToensing) November 25, 2019