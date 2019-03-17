Fox Host Provides Suspension Info on Judge Jeanine Pirro

The Daily Beast and a number of other outlets said Judge Jeanine Pirro was suspended after her remarks about the kooky anti-Semitic congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who also happens to be a hardcore Socialist.

Some reports, one from CNN, say she is suspended for two weeks.

According to the Fox TV schedule, the same rerun documentary about the potential rape by William Kennedy Smith is in her slot next week. It was shown this week also. Their ratings for that slot must be in the sewer.

Fox had “strongly condemned” the Judge’s hijab remarks about Omar, who has no problem saying terrible things about everyone else.

HOWIE KURTZ SPEAKS

Fox News isn’t issuing a public statement, but Howie Kurtz made a statement. If Kurtz says it, you know he was directed by the management.

“A Fox spokesperson says, ‘We are not commenting on internal scheduling matters’ and yet, without some public explanation of why the show was pulled – it certainly looks like a suspension,” Fox News host Howard Kurtz said on the air on March 17.

He added, “Pirro’s remarks, which were unfortunate, sparked a furor.”

Kurtz noted that Omar’s remarks were described by many as anti-Semitic, and she drew criticism from Jewish groups.

Kurt repeated Pirro’s remarks about Omar and then Pirro’s response. He also mentioned the President’s response.

WATCH:

Howard Kurtz addressing Jeanine Pirro’s Fox News show not airing last night: “Without some public explanation of why the show was pulled, It certainly looks like a suspension.” pic.twitter.com/okw50l7AOm — Contemptor (@TheContemptor) March 17, 2019