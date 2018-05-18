Fox “Kicked Ollie North Out”, Made His Office Into a Muslim Prayer Room

Fox News is undergoing a culture change at their D.C. bureau. They just added a new meditation room that includes Muslim prayer rugs. Fox is also banning transphobia.

Fox News took over Oliver North’s office after he left the network to become president of the National Rifle Association, according to Vanity Fair’s Gabe Sherman Thursday.

It is their new “inclusive” society at Fox. Sherman says it’s not the 1950s any more. He mocked Fox trhoughout, and quoted a source saying “peoples’ heads are blowing up”.

One might ask if there is a chapel for Christians or Jews or Hindus at Fox.

Staffers now attend mandatory sexual harassment training, and the employee intranet includes a section for gender-transition policies and guidelines. Will gender pronouns be used? What about the 1.2 million genders?

This comes after Fox promoted longtime executive Suzanne Scott to run the network, making her the first female CEO in the company’s history. She is a former Roger Ailes acolyte.

According to Sherman, “People are terrified. They kicked Ollie North out and put in a prayer room. We’ve got a new trans policy. You’re not allowed to be transphobic,” one source said. Other changes that would have been alien in the Ailes era include the creation of a workforce and diversity council. “People’s heads are blowing up,” one insider said.

“It’s not the Wild West anymore; there are now policies and procedures,” a Fox News spokesperson told Sherman.

LACHLAN’S IN CHARGE

After the Disney deal is complete, left-wing Lachlan Murdoch will take over the Fox News division.

Leftists are pushing James and Lachlan Murdoch to move Fox News to the political left although Lachlan isn’t as far left as James according to media stories.

Glenn Beck said april of last year that the station will gradually move left.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote: “It’s not going to go away right away,” Beck said of Fox News, “but you’re seeing a significant weakening. Who’s the big bad wolf that will stand in the door?”

“Roger is gone, and Rupert had to deal with the family — that the family and the wives and the children would kill it, and you’re seeing the end of the Fox News Channel.”

Beck said neither Lachlan nor James like Fox News.

The rumor mill reports that both Sinclair Media and Newsmax are attempting to pilfer Fox News talent, including producers, Sean Hannity, Jeanine Pirro and past stars like Bill O’Reilly, Eric Bolling, and Greta Van Susteren.

The nightime lineup airs conservative news and opinion, but during the days and on weekends, neutral or left-wing reporters also inhabit the anchor desk. There are no new stories of radical Islam or overly-aggressive Eminent Domain efforts throughout the country. Far-left Marie Harf is a contributor on Outnumbered and weekend host Leland Vittert appears very anti-Trump, anti-Republican.

We will have to see how it all pans out but it isn’t what it was under Ailes.