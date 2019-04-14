Fox Leftist Chris Wallace Tries to SHAME the Press Secretary on Air

This morning on Fox News Sunday, radical Democrat Chris Wallace did his best to support Ilhan Omar and turn the public condmenation against President Trump.

Wallace told President Trump’s press secretary Sarah Sanders that he did not feel “comfortable” playing more than a few seconds of the “horrible” 9/11 snippets that President Trump had tweeted a couple of days ago.

He said, “That was the only five seconds (actually four seconds, Chris) we felt comfortable showing you.

“It goes on in a much worse way of her seeming … no question about it … to minimize 9/11 … and the horrible images from 9/11,” Wallace whined with a straight face.

What a tactic. Look at the clip yourself, there is nothing wrong with the President’s tweet. The photos are everywhere and it was Omar who dishonored 9/11, not the President. The President was obviously honoring the 9/11 victims.

It’s gaslighting by the Fox anchor.

WE WILL NEVER FORGET! pic.twitter.com/VxrGFRFeJM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

WALLACE TRIED TO EMBARRASS PRESS SECRETARY SARAH SANDERS

“Why is the President comfortable with putting out horrible images like that?” he asked Sanders.

She responded, “The President’s not trying to incite violence against anybody. He’s actually speaking out against it.

“The question is,” Sanders continued, “why isn’t the congresswoman, why is she brushing this off dismissively?

“She continues to make anti-Semitic comments over and over again. Democrats refuse to call her out for it. If she continues to do it, the President will continue to call her out … call her out by name. He’s not going to be ashamed, nor should he be.

“The only shame I see in this is that Democrats and others aren’t standing up and taking the same hard-line that the President is.”

Wallace is weaponizing the issue, making it political.

Go to 10:00:

ABOUT HIS BORDER COMMENTS

Wallace discussed the President’s possible plan to send illegal aliens to sanctuary cities earlier in the interview. He did his best to put her in the hot seat. He claimed the border patrol doesn’t like the plan, but on the same day, border chief Brandon Judd called it brilliant.

“I’m gonna get beaten up by the hard left for this comment, but this is actually a brilliant move on the president’s part,” Judd said.

“There’s two layers to this: if he’s doing it for humanitarian purposes, he should be praised. These are cities that the city councils have consciously made a decision that they are going to accept these illegal aliens into their cities and they’re going to protect them — so if President Trump is sending them for that purpose then he should be praised.”

“If he’s doing it for political reasons, again this is absolutely brilliant,” he continued. “These people have to be released for one reason or another and if we’re going to have to release them, why not show these sanctuary cities the same pressure that other cities are feeling from the release.”

We think it’s brilliant too!