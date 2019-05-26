Fox News guru says Buttigieg is “most impressive…since Barack Obama”

Brit Hume has lost his mind. On May 21st, he reacted to Fox News’s Pete Buttigieg town hall saying he is the “most impressive” Democrat candidate “since Barack Obama.” He added that he will be very interested in seeing how Buttigieg will measure up to the older, experienced Joe Biden. Hume isn’t just a commentator, he’s an important political analyst for Fox News. Far-left Fox blabbering head Chris Wallace also loves ‘Mayor Pete,’ as he calls him.

Is Hume losing it? Buttigieg is very far-left on every single issue and he’s nasty.

“I think Pete Buttigieg is the most impressive by far candidate in terms of just raw political talent in the Democratic field. And he may be the most impressive candidate I’ve seen since the emergence of Barack Obama,” Hume said the Monday after the event.

“Just in terms of being comfortable with himself and being fast on his feet and I think in the debates it will be interesting how he stacks up. It will be interesting to see how Joe Biden — much more experienced, older, now leading — compares with him if they’re on the same stage together,” Hume added.

Is he seriously trying to sell that poser?

SON OF A COMMIE WITH COMMIE IDEALS

The 37-year-old gay, white, male, Christian whose only political experience is the failed mayor of a small, violent, impoverished Midwestern city is being transformed magically into a media darling by said media. Buttigieg won’t even win over the blacks. He has literally done nothing for them in his tiny little city.

Buttigieg, son of a famous Marxist professor, is wiping Thomas Jefferson’s name off every building and plaque in Indiana.

After Vice President Pence, his former Governor, praised him, Buttigieg lied about him and insulted him over and over, falsely claiming he’s anti-gay. It got so bad that Rick Grenell, who is gay, had to shut him down and tell him to leave his friends — the Pences — alone.

Actually, the only thing impressive about Buttigieg is that he wants to turn us into socialists while pretending he’s a moderate. Consider the issues he supports: reparations, no restrictions to abortion, taxes galore, the politicization of the Supreme Court by packing it with leftists, and the elimination of the Electoral College so we become instant socialists, making serfs out of rural America.

HE’S ONE OF THE AMERICA SUCKS POLITICIANS

Buttigieg said America was never that great and he demonizes innocent Christians when he can while pretending he’s very religious. He’s no moral leader as he likes to pretend.

Buttigieg did serve his country and for that we are grateful. He’s also intelligent, well-spoken, and well-educated which only makes him more dangerous as he pretends he is something he is not.