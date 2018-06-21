Fox News Hack Juan Williams Defends Peter Fonda’s Tweet

Fox News hack Juan Williams thinks Peter Fonda’s tweet was “poorly worded”. Just to remind readers, Fonda tweeted that he wanted Barron Trump to be kidnapped. Then he wanted the child locked in a cage with pedophiles. He also wants radicals to ‘protest’ ICE at their homes and their children’s schools.
Juan unabashedly supported Fonda. He followed up by attacking President Trump as having done a terrible thing by separating children from jailed parents.
He decided to ignore the fact that this also took place under Barack Obama. In 2014, the left argued it was inhumane to lock children up with their illegal immigrant parents. They sued to have the policy changed. Now they say the separation is inhumane because Trump is president.
Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson admitted this week that the Obama administration greatly expanded the family detention. The bill was passed under George W. Bush in 2008.
A Great comment:
“An actor killed President Abraham Lincoln. The Secret Service should take threats of violence by actors like Peter Fonda, Robert DeNiro, Jim Carrey and other Hollywood idiots very seriously.”
This is Hollywood, and no wonder Peter Fonda had certain thoughts.
“Jeffrey Cooper, 66, was arrested by L.A. County Special Victims Unit detectives Monday on eight charges of child molestation, court records show. Among the charges, Cooper has been accused of oral copulation with a minor and penetration of a child under the age of 10, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s records show.”