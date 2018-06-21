Fox News Hack Juan Williams Defends Peter Fonda’s Tweet

Fox News hack Juan Williams thinks Peter Fonda’s tweet was “poorly worded”. Just to remind readers, Fonda tweeted that he wanted Barron Trump to be kidnapped. Then he wanted the child locked in a cage with pedophiles. He also wants radicals to ‘protest’ ICE at their homes and their children’s schools.

Juan unabashedly supported Fonda. He followed up by attacking President Trump as having done a terrible thing by separating children from jailed parents.

He decided to ignore the fact that this also took place under Barack Obama. In 2014, the left argued it was inhumane to lock children up with their illegal immigrant parents. They sued to have the policy changed. Now they say the separation is inhumane because Trump is president.

Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson admitted this week that the Obama administration greatly expanded the family detention. The bill was passed under George W. Bush in 2008.